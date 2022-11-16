WHO’s Monthly Operational Update on COVID-19 - Issue 06 | October 2022

Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Monthly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Strengthening local preparedness in Cambodia
- WHO/Europe and Long COVID Europe host side event on post COVID-19 condition during the 72nd Regional Committee
- Minister of Health of the Lao People's Democratic Republic highlights the importance of listening to communities
- Masked superheroes return to prevent respiratory diseases among children in Costa Rica
- Somalia achieves historic landmark in its fight against COVID-19, with 30% of its eligible population fully vaccinated
- Mauritius opens the first COVID-19 testing centre in Rodrigues Island
- Timor-Leste rolls out an integrated campaign to bolster routine immunization and COVID-19 vaccination coverage
- New WHO/Europe publication shares lessons learned from COVID-19 training on occupational health and safety for health workers in south-eastern Europe
- Over 100 media professionals trained on covering health emergencies and outbreaks in Iraq, including COVID-19
- WHO, UNICEF and MSF partner to develop an innovative and rapidly deployable Health Emergency Facility
- WHO leads effort to align divergent COVID-19 messaging, in collaboration with global public health centres
- Strengthening infodemic management across the world in response to COVID-19 and future health emergencies
- Cities leading the way and transitioning to complex risk management: UNDRR GETI, UNOSSC, PAHO/WHO and WHO hold joint online training programme with South-South Cities Exchange
- Updated WHO guidance and publications