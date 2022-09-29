WHO’s Monthly Operational Update on COVID-19 - Issue 05 | September 2022

Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Monthly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- Reflecting on the implementation of genomic surveillance for COVID-19 and beyond in the African Region
- Armenia enhances data-driven decision-making for better health care and efficient response to health emergencies, including COVID-19
- Revisiting national pandemic preparedness planning for influenza and respiratory pathogens in light of the response to COVID-19: Experience from the Islamic Republic of Iran
- The Plurinational State of Bolivia enhances its COVID-19 epidemiological surveillance through the inauguration of COVID-19 situation rooms
- WHO supports Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) activities in Mali to address the needs of vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19 and gender-based violence
- Parliamentarians confirm resilient health systems and preparedness for future emergencies are critical to health security in Asia and the Pacific
- WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) jointly expand multi-country work on public health emergency management in the WHO European Region
- WHO/PAHO supports Panama with cold chain equipment to take vaccines to the farthest corners of the region
- India's Uttar Pradesh State administers over 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in a single day
- WHO and the World Bank formally establish the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response
- Strengthening preparedness for respiratory pathogen pandemics
- INITIATE2 -- an international partnership to design the future of pandemic emergency response
- OpenWHO celebrates 7 million enrollments, showing the need for knowledge on COVID-19 and public health
- WHO's COVID-19 Response Funding in 2022: Delivering science, solutions and solidarity to end the acute phase of the pandemic
- Updated WHO guidance and publications