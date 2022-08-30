WHO’s Monthly Operational Update on COVID-19 - Issue 04 | August 2022

Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Monthly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
-
WHO/Europe supports Kazakhstan’s national laboratory working group to develop national laboratory policy and strategic plans to address COVID-19 lessons learned
-
Liberia’s Grand Bassa county hits 71% COVID-19 vaccination coverage against its total population
-
Nepal launches the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children
-
Social listening leads to more impactful communication and a stronger COVID-19 response in Fiji
-
Building emergency care capacities through training: scaling up Afghanistan’s delivery of essential health services and health system resilience during the pandemic and beyond
-
The Bahamas receives the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility
-
Palau establishes its national emergency medical team
-
Increasing COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Togo in 2021 through community dialogue and traditional leaders
-
Téchne’s International Multidisciplinary Summer School on “Systemic Design for Health:” responding to needs identified during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond
-
Building a community of learning for women leaders in health emergencies among WHO staff and Member States
-
Leveraging lessons learned and systems from previous epidemics, Uganda builds up its response capacities to scale up COVID-19 testing and surveillance while maintaining essential health services
-
WHO develops a method to deliver actionable infodemic insights and recommendations as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response
-
Leaving no one behind: How OpenWHO.org ensures equity in health information delivery for people living with disabilities
-
WHO’s COVID-19 Response Funding in 2022: Delivering science, solutions and solidarity to end the acute phase of the pandemic
-
Updated WHO guidance and publications