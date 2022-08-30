World + 9 more

WHO’s Monthly Operational Update on COVID-19 - Issue 04 | August 2022

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Monthly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • WHO/Europe supports Kazakhstan’s national laboratory working group to develop national laboratory policy and strategic plans to address COVID-19 lessons learned

  • Liberia’s Grand Bassa county hits 71% COVID-19 vaccination coverage against its total population

  • Nepal launches the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children

  • Social listening leads to more impactful communication and a stronger COVID-19 response in Fiji

  • Building emergency care capacities through training: scaling up Afghanistan’s delivery of essential health services and health system resilience during the pandemic and beyond

  • The Bahamas receives the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility

  • Palau establishes its national emergency medical team

  • Increasing COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Togo in 2021 through community dialogue and traditional leaders

  • Téchne’s International Multidisciplinary Summer School on “Systemic Design for Health:” responding to needs identified during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

  • Building a community of learning for women leaders in health emergencies among WHO staff and Member States

  • Leveraging lessons learned and systems from previous epidemics, Uganda builds up its response capacities to scale up COVID-19 testing and surveillance while maintaining essential health services

  • WHO develops a method to deliver actionable infodemic insights and recommendations as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response

  • Leaving no one behind: How OpenWHO.org ensures equity in health information delivery for people living with disabilities

  • WHO’s COVID-19 Response Funding in 2022: Delivering science, solutions and solidarity to end the acute phase of the pandemic

  • Updated WHO guidance and publications

