WHO’s Monthly Operational Update on COVID-19 - Issue 04 | August 2022

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Monthly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

WHO/Europe supports Kazakhstan’s national laboratory working group to develop national laboratory policy and strategic plans to address COVID-19 lessons learned

Liberia’s Grand Bassa county hits 71% COVID-19 vaccination coverage against its total population

Nepal launches the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children

Social listening leads to more impactful communication and a stronger COVID-19 response in Fiji

Building emergency care capacities through training: scaling up Afghanistan’s delivery of essential health services and health system resilience during the pandemic and beyond

The Bahamas receives the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility

Palau establishes its national emergency medical team

Increasing COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Togo in 2021 through community dialogue and traditional leaders

Téchne’s International Multidisciplinary Summer School on “Systemic Design for Health:” responding to needs identified during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Building a community of learning for women leaders in health emergencies among WHO staff and Member States

Leveraging lessons learned and systems from previous epidemics, Uganda builds up its response capacities to scale up COVID-19 testing and surveillance while maintaining essential health services

WHO develops a method to deliver actionable infodemic insights and recommendations as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response

Leaving no one behind: How OpenWHO.org ensures equity in health information delivery for people living with disabilities

WHO’s COVID-19 Response Funding in 2022: Delivering science, solutions and solidarity to end the acute phase of the pandemic