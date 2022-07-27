World + 9 more

WHO’s Monthly Operational Update on COVID-19 - Issue 03 | July 2022

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Monthly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

  • EMRO reflects on genomic sequencing and its future within integrated surveillance of respiratory viruses
  • GOARN field epidemiologists support the COVID-19 response in Papua New Guinea
  • WHO/Europe leads regional dialogue on the importance of strong infection prevention and control programmes for COVID-19, monkeypox and beyond
  • An ancient tradition to the rescue: Mayan midwives or “comadronas” dispel COVID-19 vaccination fears
  • Reviewing the COVID-19 response in Sudan amidst other national emergencies
  • Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) provide support to Eswatini during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Malaysia trials digital community to protect mental health during COVID-19
  • Looking back at WHO’s rapid and coordinated response to COVID-19 in Bhutan (2020-21)
  • WHO Public Health Laboratories knowledge sharing platform: Enhancing laboratory readiness
  • The ACT-A Health Systems and Response Connector: enhancing the equitable access and implementation of COVID-19 tools
  • GOARN Steering Committee selects new leadership and agrees on its upcoming 4-year strategy
  • “Dear Pandemic”: a communication platform empowering women to navigate the flood of information on COVID-19, presented as part of WHO’s Science Translation initiative
  • OpenWHO online course spurs learners to improve infection prevention and control practices
  • WHO’s COVID-19 Response Funding in 2022: Delivering science, solutions and solidarity to end the acute phase of the pandemic
  • Updated WHO guidance and publications

