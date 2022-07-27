WHO’s Monthly Operational Update on COVID-19 - Issue 03 | July 2022

Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Monthly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
- EMRO reflects on genomic sequencing and its future within integrated surveillance of respiratory viruses
- GOARN field epidemiologists support the COVID-19 response in Papua New Guinea
- WHO/Europe leads regional dialogue on the importance of strong infection prevention and control programmes for COVID-19, monkeypox and beyond
- An ancient tradition to the rescue: Mayan midwives or “comadronas” dispel COVID-19 vaccination fears
- Reviewing the COVID-19 response in Sudan amidst other national emergencies
- Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) provide support to Eswatini during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Malaysia trials digital community to protect mental health during COVID-19
- Looking back at WHO’s rapid and coordinated response to COVID-19 in Bhutan (2020-21)
- WHO Public Health Laboratories knowledge sharing platform: Enhancing laboratory readiness
- The ACT-A Health Systems and Response Connector: enhancing the equitable access and implementation of COVID-19 tools
- GOARN Steering Committee selects new leadership and agrees on its upcoming 4-year strategy
- “Dear Pandemic”: a communication platform empowering women to navigate the flood of information on COVID-19, presented as part of WHO’s Science Translation initiative
- OpenWHO online course spurs learners to improve infection prevention and control practices
- WHO’s COVID-19 Response Funding in 2022: Delivering science, solutions and solidarity to end the acute phase of the pandemic
- Updated WHO guidance and publications