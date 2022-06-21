WHO’s Monthly Operational Update on COVID-19 - Issue 02 | June 2022

Key figures (as of June 2022)

WHO-led UN Crisis Management Team coordinating 23 UN entities across nine areas of work OpenWHO totaled 6.8 million enrolments for online courses available in 64 national and local languages, including 46 courses dedicated to the COVID-19 response

951 million tests delivered via ACT-A

228 GOARN deployments conducted to support COVID-19 pandemic response

11 902 271 619 vaccine doses have been administered as of 15 June 2022

4 736 140 058 persons fully vaccinated as of 15 June 2022

5 199 509 614 persons vaccinated with at least one dose as of 15 June 2022

40.3 million online data analysed between 15 May 2022 – 14 June 2022 by WHO as part of social listening and infodemic management support to Member States