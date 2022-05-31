WHO’s Monthly Operational Update on COVID-19 - Issue 01 | May 2022

Overview

In this edition of the COVID-19 Monthly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:

WHO, Government of Japan, and Governments of the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia and Palau partner to enhance COVID-19 preparedness and response

WHO/Europe mission to Tajikistan to support the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan with clinical management of COVID-19

Expansion of South Sudan’s COVID-19 vaccination to remote regions

Eastern Mediterranean Region publishes its COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for 2022

Region of the Americas establishes a high-level commission on mental health and COVID-19

Integrating SARS-CoV-2 into influenza sentinel surveillance- field experience in Togo

Engaging with Parliamentarians in Nepal to strengthen Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE)

Technical and targeted multi-sectoral support to manage COVID-19 waste in the African Region

Shipment of rapid antigen tests to Iraq

Nigeria holds first national Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop on infodemic management

COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership supports countries to scale-up vaccination strategies

WHO plays advisory role to International Olympic Committee for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

Act-A Health Systems Response Connector (HSRC) supports Member States to translate COVID-19 tools into national interventions

Progress update on the utilization of OpenWHO training platform