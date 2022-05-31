WHO’s Monthly Operational Update on COVID-19 - Issue 01 | May 2022

Overview
In this edition of the COVID-19 Monthly Operational Update, highlights of country-level actions and WHO support to countries include:
WHO, Government of Japan, and Governments of the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia and Palau partner to enhance COVID-19 preparedness and response
WHO/Europe mission to Tajikistan to support the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan with clinical management of COVID-19
Expansion of South Sudan’s COVID-19 vaccination to remote regions
Eastern Mediterranean Region publishes its COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for 2022
Region of the Americas establishes a high-level commission on mental health and COVID-19
Integrating SARS-CoV-2 into influenza sentinel surveillance- field experience in Togo
Engaging with Parliamentarians in Nepal to strengthen Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE)
Technical and targeted multi-sectoral support to manage COVID-19 waste in the African Region
Shipment of rapid antigen tests to Iraq
Nigeria holds first national Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop on infodemic management
COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership supports countries to scale-up vaccination strategies
WHO plays advisory role to International Olympic Committee for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games
Act-A Health Systems Response Connector (HSRC) supports Member States to translate COVID-19 tools into national interventions
Progress update on the utilization of OpenWHO training platform