11 Feb 2018

WHO/ICRC Technical Meeting for Global Consensus on Triage, 11-12 January 2017 - Meeting Report

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross, World Health Organization
Published on 12 Jan 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (197.87 KB)

Overview

This meeting was co-convened by WHO and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The primary objectives of the meeting included: 1) discussion of the current science of triage, including pre-hospital and facility-based triage during both routine operations and extraordinary/surge situations, 2) a review of existing triage tools, and 3) development of a consensus-based triage framework for both routine operations and surge situations.
Following several plenary sessions on the current state of triage science, the group split into workgroups addressing prehospital triage, field and facility-based triage during surge, and routine facility-based triage.
Each group developed context-specific classification criteria and associated actions by triage tier. The plenary group then reconvened to review the candidate classifications and develop consensus for each scenario.
The primary output of the meeting was a set of candidate tools that provide a framework for triage in prehospital and facility settings, during both routine and surge situations. Going forward, the tools will be reviewed and ratified via regional and international consultations. A triage manual will be developed to support administrators and system planners to strengthen and improve the quality of emergency care delivery via implementation of standardized triage.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.