WHO/Europe recommends a second COVID-19 booster shot for immuno-compromised and other vulnerable groups

Expert advisory group updates recommendations for the autumn season

12 July 2022

Based on a 5 July 2022 review of COVID-19 vaccination status, current and projected epidemiology of the disease in the WHO European Region, and available evidence on vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron variant, the European Technical Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (ETAGE) has advised Member States to intensify efforts to ensure that all eligible people are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations in line with national COVID-19 vaccination policies for the primary series and first booster dose.

In addition, to provide additional protection, minimize the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and maximize the resilience of health care provision, countries should:

administer a second booster dose to moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals aged 5 years and above and their close contacts;

consider offering a second booster dose to specific at-risk groups, including older adults, health care workers and pregnant women; and

consider co-administration of COVID-19 vaccines and seasonal influenza vaccines, whenever feasible.

"The updated interim recommendations on vaccination strategy come as cases continue to rise across the European Region," noted Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. "Most countries have either removed or decreased public health measures like mask mandates, and the summer travel season is upon us, with increased social mixing, within and between countries."

"Vaccinating everyone who is eligible with the recommended number of primary doses and the first booster dose must remain a priority across the European Region," continued Dr Kluge. "But a second booster shot should also be provided to the immunocompromised, and be considered for other vulnerable people, to reduce the risk of severe disease and the resulting burden on health systems. As we go about our daily lives, we must remember that this virus is still with us and it's still dangerous. Enjoy the summer, but do so safely, and take a second booster shot if you are eligible."

ENDS

eupress@who.int