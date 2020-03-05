WHO/Europe hosts coronavirus briefing for ambassadors

Cooperation and preparedness were the key messages as ambassadors from Member States across the WHO European Region met in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 2 March 2020 for a briefing on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, explained that the ongoing outbreak is a test of solidarity. He added that WHO/Europe will continue to support countries in preparing for and, if necessary, managing cases of the virus.

Since reports first emerged of the spread of COVID-19, WHO/Europe has moved quickly to provide testing kits and guidance. More recently, WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control sent a joint mission to Italy following confirmation of a cluster of cases.

Putting countries at the centre

The purpose of the briefing was to provide ambassadors from across the Region with an understanding of the actions needed to prevent and control the outbreak, as well as an opportunity to ask questions on a range of topics.

The global and regional emergency response leads pointed to the importance of preparedness and solidarity, warning against unnecessary travel restrictions and cancellations of events.

While the number of cases in the European Region is growing, 90% of cases remain in China. A large-scale study based on 72 000 confirmed cases in China showed that more than 80% of cases have mild symptoms, with 14% considered serious and 5% considered critical. The elderly and those with underlying health issues are understood to be most at risk from the virus.

Basic measures were encouraged to limit the risk of catching or spreading the virus, including practising social distancing – staying at least 1 metre from anyone who is coughing or sneezing – as well as washing hands. Those with symptoms should sneeze or cough into a flexed elbow or into a tissue that is immediately discarded in a closed bin.

Putting countries at the centre is a vital part of the Regional Director’s vision for health in the Region: united action for better health. One pillar of this work is to provide people with better protection from health emergencies.

Broad cooperation

At the briefing, Dr Kluge was joined by colleagues from WHO/Europe and WHO headquarters, as well as by Dr Søren Brostrøm, Director General of the Danish Health Authority and Chair of the Standing Committee of the Regional Committee for Europe.

Cooperating across teams and countries, WHO is providing the latest guidance and advice to policy-makers. This collaboration is bolstered by various United Nations agencies who are also working with WHO to provide support to countries either managing or preparing for COVID-19.