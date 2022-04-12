WHO, WIPO, WTO launch Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform

The World Health Organization (WHO), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) launched on April 11, 2022, their new Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The WHO-WIPO-WTO partnership aims to place public health innovation and intellectual property at the service of access to health technologies for everyone. Countries should consider using this platform and all other available mechanisms to promote public health.”

WIPO Director General Daren Tang said “WHO, WIPO and WTO came together last summer to offer our expertise and resources jointly to help members overcome the complex challenges posed by the pandemic. I am proud that through our partnership, we are providing a Trilateral Technical Assistance Platform that gives members a “one-stop shop” access to the expertise and resources of all three Organizations. By working together to support the strengthening of innovation, trade and health, we can help Members overcome and recover.”

WTO Director-General Okonjo-Iweala said “The WHO-WIPO-WTO Technical Assistance Platform takes our trilateral collaboration to the next level: a one-stop shop for members to seek and receive support from the three organizations on all available tools including IP flexibilities to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines, medicines, and related technologies.”

In particular, the platform for COVID-19 related technical assistance

gives an overview of trilateral technical assistance activities

supports members and accession candidates seeking to address their needs for COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and related technologies

facilitates requests for the provision of timely and tailored technical assistance with a view to making full use of all available options

provides a single contact form to reach out to the trilateral organizations

The Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform is part of the existing trilateral collaboration framework between WHO, WIPO and WTO, as agreed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WIPO Director General Daren Tang, and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in their meeting on June 15, 2021 and reaffirmed on February 1, 2022. The three organizations are committed to working closely together to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating human, social and economic impacts.

Please use the contact form of the Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform for any further inquiry.