Who will write the future of humanitarian NGOs?

Governments, international organisations, the private sector, civil society and private individuals are engaged at different degrees in working together to respond to the current humanitarian challenges to save lives and restore human dignity. Humanitarian principles and human rights must guide Covid-19 response and recovery.

We need sustained political will and the infusion of trust built upon the belief in our collective abilities to ensure that our humanitarian aid system responds to meet the challenges presented by Covid-19. While these challenges are unprecedented in the global nature of the pandemic, they also present a significant opportunity to put into practice many of the existing commitments that humanitarians have already made to improve effectiveness and efficiency in the system. Now is the time to act with agility to transform the current situation into an accelerator of the Grand Bargain commitments as well as an opportunity to mobilise additional funds through traditional and innovative mechanisms.

In all humanitarian responses, NGOs play a critical role to ensure that funds are transformed into live-giving support in the most difficult field contexts. With the Covid-19 response, NGOs ability to stay and deliver humanitarian assistance is linked to four key elements: (a) their field presence and the operational footprint, (b) adaptation to measures imposed by countries, (c) access to flexible funding, and (d) ability to procure relevant materials to respond to the pandemic.

(a) Field presence and the operational footprint Local actors, including NGOs and other CSOs, government and the private sector, are critical in every humanitarian operation, and even more so in the current context that is shaped by restrictions on travel and movement because of COVID-19. International actors also have an important role in the response to ensure that frontline national staff are fully supported.

Covid-19 is putting disaster-hit farmers, the informal sector and small and medium enterprises under enormous pressure. This is a huge additional challenge for the livelihoods of the most vulnerable.

NGOs and other CSOs, with local staff in the forefront, are putting up a spirited fight as livelihoods are endangered, needs for protection have escalated and health systems struggle to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and to decrease morbidity and mortality.

International and national NGOs, faith-based groups, UN agencies, the Red Cross and Red Crescent and its National Societies are doing their best to stay and deliver with the incentives for a localized approach and with due regard to the risks associated, and the duty of care for the teams and the communities server.