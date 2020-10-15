WHO Western Pacific: How WHO has responded to COVID-19 in the region

In the Western Pacific region, WHO has facilitated information-sharing, including through regular video conferences with countries and partners, which have helped countries improve their response and preparation.

WHO has been constantly assessing data and using it to develop guidance for countries – for instance, on preparing for large-scale community transmission, and infection prevention and control.

With partners, WHO Western Pacific has provided supplies and equipment from the WHO stockpile: almost 7 million masks, more than 1 million respirators, and 370 000 diagnostic tests have now been delivered across the region.

The Organization has been coordinating research and development – including facilitating participation from the region in the WHO Solidarity Trial for therapeutics.

WHO has also been working with countries to scale up their capacity to fight misinformation. In a pandemic, rumours can be just as dangerous as the virus itself. Communications has been a crucial tool in the regional response.

From the beginning, tailored country support was a high priority for WHO. It has focused on a wide range of issues– from training on specimen collection, biosafety and laboratory diagnosis, to establishing multi-source surveillance systems, strengthening infection prevention and control in hospitals, and scaling up contact tracing.

*WHO thanks all donors and partners who have contributed to the Strategic Preparedness and Response Fund to combat COVID-19. A special appreciation goes to Member States and other contributors who provided flexible funds, making it possible for WHO to deliver a coherent, strategic and broad response. *