WHO strategic action and resource requirements to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic 2021 Priorities | requirements | a call to action - 16 February 2021

WHO GLOBAL COVID-19 RESPONSE IN 2020: HIGHLIGHTS

WHO has a unique combination of technical public health and scientific expertise, and a global operational footprint, with field offices in more than 150 countries. In 2020, this global, technical, and operational reach meant WHO was able to support countries around the world in every aspect of COVID-19 public health response, from surveillance and laboratory testing to maintaining essential health services in the most vulnerable and fragile contexts. This graphic highlights just a small selection of WHO’s work in 2020; for more information see: https://www.who.int/ emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/interactive-timeline