WHO’s conceptual framework for self-care

The conceptual framework recognizes that in addition to the traditional self-care practices that societies have passed on through generations, people are accessing new information, products, and interventions through stores, pharmacies, and the internet. Digital health and mobile technologies are increasing rapidly, not only as places of access but in many other aspects of self-care. The next layer of the framework recognizes that a supportive and safe enabling environment for the introduction of self-care interventions is essential and that self-care interventions should be implemented in the context of a supportive legal and policy environment. This means access to the following: justice; a strong, accountable, people centered healthcare system; integrated and accessible services of good quality; protection from violence, coercion, and discrimination; social inclusion and acceptance; and knowledge and information, appropriately tailored to different needs. Individuals can be in control of some self-care interventions, such as using condoms; while others, such as a positive HIV self-test, will require confirmation within a healthcare setting; and others still, such as self-sampling of HPV, will require the health setting to do the test. This dynamic interaction between individuals and the health system can also change over time in line with the needs and choices of individuals. The health system supporting people for self-management of health conditions remains an integral part of self-care.

Accountability for health outcomes is reflected at multiple levels in the conceptual framework, and accountability of the health sector remains a key factor in the equitable support to quality self-care interventions. Meaningful community engagement where self-care is championed and advocated by patient groups is also an essential factor in the success of linkage to care.