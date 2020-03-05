WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean - Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Weekly Situation report 01 - 5 March 2020

Highlights

• 15 countries in the Region have reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. These countries are Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Most of the cases reported history of travel to Iran, Italy and China.

• As of 5 March 2020, at 11:00 Cairo local time, 3,150 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including 94 associated deaths (case–fatality rate: 3.02%) were reported in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR). Most of these cases (2,922 cases) and deaths (92 deaths) were reported from Islamic Republic of Iran.

• Respective ministries of health report that 12 cases in Iraq, 5 cases in UAE, 552 cases in Iran, 4 cases in Bahrain, 2 cases in Oman and 1 case in Egypt have recovered.

• As the epidemic is still in the containment phase, efforts are geared towards limiting onward transmission and exportation of cases.

• A team from EMRO has been deployed to Iran to support ongoing response efforts and preparedness for areas not yet affected.

• Concern continues around silent transmission occurring in Egypt due to reports of cases in other regions with history of travel to Egypt. Extensive investigations are ongoing.