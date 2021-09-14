WHO provides support around the world to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control through vaccines and other critical measures

“Vaccines are a powerful tool that will help to bring the pandemic under control...”said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a recent event.

“But we are not there yet. And in the meantime, every country must continue with a comprehensive, risk-based approach of tailored public health and social measures, in combination with early clinical care and equitable vaccination.

It’s not vaccines only – it’s vaccines and.”

WHO—with support from donors and partners—continues to support countries in need with ‘vaccines and’ to fight COVID-19.

Niger, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Venezuela: Distributing vaccines through COVAX

100,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were recently donated to Niger by the Canadian Government through the COVAX mechanism, co-led by WHO. The vaccination campaign has been extended to all regions of the country, thanks to bilateral cooperation with India and China.

Canada donated 319,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Costa Rica while Spain donated 86,400 doses. WHO facilitated the deliveries through COVAX.

Nicaragua received a first batch of 97,920 doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated by Spain through COVAX, totalling 431,620 to date.

The Government of Canada donated 363,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Guatemala through COVAX. The donation will contribute to the country’s efforts to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations.

Venezuela received 693,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX mechanism. The vaccines were acquired by the Pan American Health Organization/WHO.

Beyond vaccines in the African Region, Suriname, Belize, Thailand: WHO delivering other critical support

Through Afro-Move, a new network launched earlier this year, the WHO Regional Office for Africa, in collaboration with countries, is spearheading efforts to conduct studies assessing how well COVID-19 vaccines protect against disease and infection in real world settings.

The network builds on long-term collaborations in vaccinology and infection sciences across the WHO African region. It taps into the skills and infrastructure of influenza surveillance and monitoring systems and networks in Africa, including 15 National Influenza Centres.

As part of the Belize’s ongoing COVID-19 response, the Pan American Health Organization/WHO recently donated a bi-level positive airway pressure unit to the national referral hospital for COVID-19 to treat critical patients. WHO Thailand recently donated a mobile digital chest x-ray machine worth US$115,000 to support the diagnosis of tuberculosis and COVID-19 among migrant workers.

The Pan American Health Organization/WHO recently delivered 30 oxygen tanks and 10 medical regulators donated by Canada to provide respiratory support for COVID-19 patients in Suriname. The shipment was the first of several donations to the Regional Health Services to support the pandemic response. PAHO will continue to support the expansion and strengthening of patient care for COVID-19 as well as vaccination services throughout the country.

Partners and donors recognized in this feature are the governments of Canada and Spain as well as COVAX

WHO thanks all governments, organizations and individuals contributing to the COVID-19 response around the world since the beginning of the outbreak, and in particular those who have provided fully flexible contributions, to ensure a comprehensive fight against the disease

Member States and other governments in 2021:

Australia, Belgium, Canada, Comoros, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lesotho, Malta, Mauritania, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States.

Other partners in 2021:

African Development Bank Group, African Reinsurance Corporation, Asian Development Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, China Medical Board, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, European Commission (ECHO, NEAR, DG-INTPA), Food and Agriculture Organization, Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Gavi-The Vaccine Alliance, The Global Fund, International Development Association (IDA), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Islamic Development Bank, National Philanthropic Trust, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Kuwait Fund for Development, Rockefeller Foundation, Secretariat of the Pacific Community, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Task Force for Global Health, United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Veolia Environment Foundation, Vital Strategies, United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), World Bank.

