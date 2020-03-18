WHO Press Conference for World Tuberculosis Day

Tuberculosis (TB) is the top infectious disease killer in the world claiming over 4000 people lives each day. On World TB Day, the World Health Organization will launch new guidelines on TB preventive treatment that are expected to transform the TB response. The new guidelines recommend a range of innovative approaches to scale up access to TB preventive treatment, including new, shorter and safer treatment regimens.

A quarter of the world’s population is estimated to be infected with TB bacteria. They are neither sick nor contagious, but are at greater risk of developing TB disease. Offering TB preventive treatment to those people who are at highest risk of developing TB disease will not only protect them from becoming sick but also cut down on the risk of transmission in the community.

With COVID-19 highlighting how vulnerable people with lung diseases and weakened immune systems can be, improving prevention means we can stop onset of disease, avert suffering and safeguard lives.

At the press briefing, the WHO Global TB Programme will launch a package for the TB preventive treatment including (1) new guidelines on TB preventive treatment (2) an accompanying guide for countries to operationalize the guidelines (3) a mobile phone application for countries to adapt in order to help healthcare workers manage TB preventive treatment in their communities.

World TB Day is observed on March 24 each year to raise public awareness and understanding about the world’s deadliest infectious killer - tuberculosis (TB) - and it’s devastating health, social and economic impact on people around the world. Under the theme ‘It’s Time’, the spotlight this year is on urgently accelerating the TB response to save lives and end suffering, building on high-level commitments by Heads of State at the 2018 UN General Assembly high-level meeting on TB.

*More information and communications material can be found at this link:

https://www.who.int/news-room/campaigns/world-tb-day/world-tb-day-2020

WHO:

Tereza KASAEVA, Director, WHO Global TB Programme Matteo ZIGNOL, Unit Head a.i., TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care and innovation, WHO Global TB Programme TB SURVIVOR (tbc)

WHEN: Thursday, 19 March 2020, 15:30 GMT/16:30 CET Geneva Embargo - 24 March, 00:01 GMT/01:01 CET

WHERE:

Virtual Press Briefing

Connection details will be sent ahead of the briefing on Thursday 19 March

Contacts:

