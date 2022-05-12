WHO launches new Nursing and Midwifery Community of Practice for International Nurses Day

On International Nurses Day, 12th May, we celebrate Nurses from all over the world and the important work that they do to save lives and to keep their communities safe.

Today the WHO Chief Nursing Office is officially launching a Nursing and Midwifery Global Community of Practice https://nursingandmidwiferyglobal.org - a network for nurses, midwives and stakeholders to connect, communicate and collaborate.

We are encouraging everyone to become a member of this growing network to share and learn from one another and from experts in the their specialty areas.

