WHO launches a chatbot on Facebook Messenger to combat COVID-19 misinformation

In an effort to better inform the world about CODIV-19, the WHO has launched a Facebook Messenger version of its WHO Health Alert platform – offering instant and accurate information about COVID-19– via Facebook’s global reach.

The WHO’s Health Alert interactive service can now be accessed in English, French, Spanish, and Arabic through WHO’s official Facebook page by selecting “Send Message” or through the dedicated Messenger link.

The WHO Health Alert service has already reached 12+ million people via WhatsApp. In many regions hit hardest by COVID-19, total messaging through Facebook’s family of apps has increased by more than 50%. With this transition into Facebook Messenger, and other communication channels related to it, WHO Health Alert has the potential to reach 4.2 billion people – helping people protect themselves from COVID-19, prevent its spread, and understand the facts related to the disease.

The chatbot was developed in collaboration with Sprinklr, as a part of the WHO Technology for COVID-19 Initiative, a pro-bono collaboration of technology companies brought together by WHO specifically to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO Health Alert was developed in partnership with Praekelt.Org, using Turn machine learning technology.