WHO Guidelines for Malaria (25 November 2022)

Overview

The WHO Guidelines for malaria bring together the Organization's most up-to-date recommendations for malaria in one user-friendly and easy-to-navigate online platform.

The WHO Guidelines for malaria supersedes 2 previous WHO publications: the Guidelines for the treatment of malaria, third edition and the *Guidelines for malaria vector control. *Recommendations on malaria will continue to be reviewed and, where appropriate, updated based on the latest available evidence. Any updated recommendations will always display the date of the most recent revision in the MAGICapp platform. With each update, a new PDF version of the consolidated guidelines will also be available for download on the WHO website.

This version of the Guidelines includes updates to the case management of malaria, specifically the addition of new molecules for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria and optimization of the dosage regimen for anti-relapse treatment, along with updates on the use of antimalarial medicines in special risk populations including pregnant women. It replaces the versions published on 16 February 2021, 13 July 2021, 18 February 2022, 31 March 2022 and 3 June 2022.