WHO global survey on the implementation of infection prevention and control and hand hygiene programmes in healthcare facilities

The first WHO global survey on the implementation of infection prevention and control programmes in healthcare facilities was conducted in 2019 and its results have been published today in the Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Despite an overall advanced level of implementation, significant gaps in specific functions of infection prevention and control programmes were found in all countries, in particular in low-income and lower-middle-income countries.

The WHO 2019 global survey also included a part on hand hygiene programmes, conducted thanks to the critical collaboration with the Infection Control Programme at the Geneva University Hospitals. The results have been published today in a second paper in the Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Availability of resources, leadership, and organizational support are key elements to further improve infection prevention and control, and thus, quality of care and provide access to safe care for all.

WHO just concluded an additional global survey to understand if infection prevention and control programmes at the national level improved during the pandemic and will release the findings once the survey is completed

Links to articles:

The first WHO global survey on infection prevention and control in health-care facilities

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(21)00809-4/fulltext

Implementation of hand hygiene in health-care facilities: results from the WHO Hand Hygiene Self-Assessment Framework global survey 2019

https://infectionpreventionandcontrol.cmail19.com/t/d-l-akhllg-tiuyuiujku-o/

For more information and interviews please contact: mediainquiries@who.int

Media contacts:

mediainquiries@who.int

newsroom@ilo.org