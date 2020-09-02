WHO Europe plans for next phase of COVID-19 fight

The WHO Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) recently issued an update about its fight against COVID-19 highlighting that the continent was hit hard early and fought the disease successfully but is now seeing a resurgence of cases. This is in part due to a relaxation of security measures and people letting down their guard, stated the office.

Looking ahead to schools opening after the summer break and the upcoming flu season WHO/Europe is convening a meeting for its member states to discuss concrete actions on how to safely reopen schools. The office suggests targeted measures in different locations depending on the speed of the spread of the virus.

WHO/Europe strongly recommends flu vaccinations for at risk groups to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by two circulating diseases.

Already in the past month, two thirds of countries in the region have re-introduced restrictions on mass gatherings, weekend curfews and/or closure of certain non-essential businesses.

Smart local measures, coordination, extensive testing and isolation as well as tracing and quarantine will be some of Europe’s strongest tools to fight the disease, the office said.

Other recommendations especially targeted at young people, who appear to be increasingly infected by COVID-19, are wearing masks during close interactions, avoiding crowds and large groups, especially in indoor areas or at parties and bars, social distancing, hand washing and staying home when their sick.