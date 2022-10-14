WHO Emergency Appeal: Monkeypox (July 2022 – June 2023)

SNAPSHOT

WHO is appealing for US$ 33.82 million to take immediate action to stop the monkeypox outbreak in collaboration with Member States, partners and other stakeholders.

Through an integrated plan, WHO will support countries to:

Foster coordination between countries and other key stakeholders for responsive public health action

Monitor and share information to improve

Collective intelligence about how the outbreak is evolving

Provide tailored risk communication and engage communities to adopt protective measures

Ensure safe and quality clinical care including infection prevention and control

Improve access to effective medical products

AT A GLANCE (Data as of 04 October 2022)

68,900 laboratory confirmed cases

106 Member States

6 WHO regions affected

US$ 33.82 million required

On 23 July 2022, the WHO Director-General declared the escalating monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), WHO's highest level of alarm under international law. Since early May 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported from countries in Europe and the Americas, amounting to an unusually high number of cases and a wide geographical spread of the virus. The current outbreak continues to spread in all WHO regions and in all demographic groups, underscoring the need for all countries to design and deliver information and services tailored to all at-risk communities at the same time as ensuring human rights and dignity.

Monkeypox can be acquired by all people, regardless of geographic location, gender identity, or sexual orientation. Widespread monkeypox transmission is of particular concern for vulnerable groups at higher risk of severe disease, for whom infection may result in poor health outcomes, including: people with suppressed immune systems, people who are pregnant, and young children. In addition, uncontrolled transmission provides more opportunities for the virus to adapt, potentially resulting in strains that are more challenging to control or treat.

As monkeypox continues to spread globally, WHO has published the Monkeypox Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) for July 2022 -- June 2023 with the overarching goal to stop the monkeypox outbreak.

There is a window of opportunity to intensify collective efforts to achieve this goal under the leadership of national authorities and with the support of WHO and partners. To this end, WHO needs US$ 33.82 million between July 2022 to June 2023 to work with countries, partners and other stakeholders to end the monkeypox outbreak. Strong collaboration promotes coordinated public health actions and allows for strategic adjustments to be made in a rapid manner as the epidemiological situation evolves. In this respect, the public health response to monkeypox must uphold the principles of equity, inclusion and human rights in all countries.