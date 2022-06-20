WHO Director-General's remarks at press conference following G20 Health Ministers Meeting – 20 June 2022

Selamat sore, sugeng sonten - good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us.

First of all, I would like to thank Minister Budi and Indonesia for their leadership and hospitality in hosting this meeting of G20 health ministers.

I’m very pleased to see that reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 here in Indonesia are now at very low levels, and that more than 60% of the population is fully vaccinated.

However, that’s not in the case in every country. With continuing transmission, decreasing testing and sequencing, and 40% of the world’s population still unvaccinated, the pandemic is not over.

It’s vital that all countries continue to vaccinate, especially those most at risk, including health workers and people aged over 60.

At the same time, we must all learn the painful lessons the pandemic is teaching us, and that was the focus of our discussions here this morning.

At the World Health Assembly last month, WHO presented a proposal for a new global architecture for health emergency preparedness and response.

It includes 10 key recommendations for stronger governance, stronger systems and tools, stronger financing and a stronger WHO.

One of those recommendations is for the creation of a Financial Intermediary Fund, or a FIF, to support countries to strengthen their defences against epidemics and pandemics.

This morning we had a productive discussion on what the FIF would look like, and how it would operate.

Crucially, the governance of the FIF must be inclusive, with a structure that enables representation of all countries.

And it must also be coherent with other parts of the global architecture for health emergency preparedness and response.

That includes another of WHO’s 10 recommendations, to develop a new platform for the rapid development of, and equitable access to, vaccines, tests, treatments and other tools during future pandemics.

This platform is also a key focus of Indonesia’s G20 presidency.

We also discussed another G20 priority under Minister Budi, which is expanding local production of vaccines, tests and treatments.

This is another essential part of WHO’s work to keep the world safer. At the moment, production of these vital tools is concentrated in too few companies in too few countries. Expanding local production in all regions around the world is a priority for WHO.

We also had a constructive discussion about other pressing health challenges including tuberculosis, antimicrobial resistance, and the necessity of a One Health approach. Each of these issues is connected with making the world safer.

So thank you once again to Minister Budi and Indonesia, and I look forward to your questions.

Terima kasih.