WHO Director-General's remarks at ILO Multisectoral Policy Forum: "Building a human-centered recovery from the COVID-19 crisis" - 22 February 2022

Mr Guy Ryder,

Excellencies, distinguished guests, dear colleagues and friends,

2021 was the international year of health and care workers. But every year should be their year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the fundamental role that health and care workers play in safeguarding our health and protecting our societies.

But to protect us properly, we must protect them, with investments in their education, training, fair pay, dignified workplaces, and the tools to do their jobs safely, including vaccines.

And yet around the world, many health and care workers still do not have access to vaccines against COVID-19.

WHO and our partners are working night and day to accelerate vaccine rollout in countries that are lagging behind, through the ACT Accelerator and its COVAX pillar.

The ACT Accelerator currently faces an urgent funding gap of 16 billion US dollars to continue delivering vaccines, tests and diagnostics to low- and middle-income countries.

Compared with the costs of the disruption to businesses and economies, 16 billion dollars is insignificant.

WHO is calling on all governments to commit their fair share to fully funding the ACT Accelerator, to protect health workers and end the pandemic as a global health emergency.

Even before the pandemic, more than 2 million people were dying every year from preventable work-related diseases and injuries.

Over the last couple of years, we have lost over 100 thousand health and care workers to COVID-19.

The pandemic has demonstrated how important it is to develop and implement strong programmes for occupational health and safety.

It has also shown that all countries must pay special attention to infection prevention and control, as part of their commitment to protecting health and care workers.

WHO is committed to strengthening our partnership with ILO to protect workers’ health and safety, and to prepare workplaces for future health emergencies.

This builds on existing work, including the recently-launched WHO World of Work Network, the Inter-Organization Programme for the sound management of chemicals, the ILO’s Global Coalition on Safety and Health at Work, and our recent initiatives on protecting health and essential transport workers.

I express my deep appreciation to Guy Ryder for his leadership.

And I look forward to our continued partnership for a human-centred recovery from COVID-19, and healthier, safer, fairer workplaces, in all countries.