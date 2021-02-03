WHO Director-General's remarks at the Forum of Small States

Your Excellency Ambassador Umej Singh Bhatia,

Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

It is an honour to join you today.

I want to start by recognizing Singapore for its work in again bringing together this diverse group of countries. As you say, it is one community.

Although the group is called “small”, the represented population and the wealth of experience we have on this call is anything but small.

I thank you, Your Excellency, for your leadership.

Last week, the world reached 100 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. In mid-January we surpassed 2 million deaths.

These grim milestones underline the severity of this pandemic.

While the development of vaccines is a great success, the world must not let the introduction of new vaccines deepen already existing inequalities and introduce new ones.

We must work together, across borders and regions, to prioritize those most at risk, in all countries. Every country must do its part.

But as things stand now, with every day that passes, the divide grows larger. Even as the first vaccines begin to be deployed around the world, the promise of equitable access is at serious risk. I described it very well in the Op-Ed, as my friend the Ambassador just said.

We now face the real danger that even as vaccines bring hope to those in wealthy countries, much of the world could be left behind.

Over ninety-four percent of countries vaccinating so far are high- or upper-middle income countries. Seventy-five percent of doses have been deployed in only ten countries.

The challenge we face now is to ensure that vaccines, as well as diagnostics and life saving-therapies, are a source of hope for all, not hope for some.

In April of last year, WHO joined forces with Gavi, the Global Fund, CEPI and many other partners to launch the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, including the COVAX vaccines pillar.

Our aim was to develop vaccines, tests and treatments fast, and to distribute them fairly.

I would like to recognize the crucial role of Singapore in establishing the Friends of COVAX group that played a vital role in turning that vision into a reality, with 190 countries and economies.

Vaccine equity is not just a moral issue. COVID-19 cannot be beaten one country at a time. Ending this pandemic means we must stand in solidarity with each other.

We have seen the power of collective action with the SIDS Pooled Procurement Agreement, with nations working together to access medicines and vaccines for their populations.

Now, every country, large or small, must unite to take on the COVID-19 pandemic, better prepare for future emergencies, and organize to ensure that essential health services remain available to those who need them.

Allow me just a few moments to describe some of WHO’s initiatives which are most relevant for small states:

First, to implement the Universal Health and Preparedness Review, a Member State-led, participatory and transparent peer review mechanism that promotes international cooperation and solidarity.

The goal of the review is to strengthen emergency preparedness, foster the exchange of best practices, identify new and emerging issues, promote accountability and target investments more efficiently.

Small states have a very unique context which could be greatly beneficial for other countries.

I invite you to volunteer for the pilot phase and to really champion it.

Second, to develop an international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.

The treaty would give force to the 2005 International Health Regulations and try to address existing gaps highlighted by the pandemic. As you know, this was proposed by President Charles Michel of the European Union.

Preparing for pandemics and health emergencies takes an all-of-government approach, sustained investment, international cooperation, and the political commitment to a global system to prevent, respond to and recover from health crises.

I called on Member States to establish a working group to discuss elements of such a treaty ahead of the 74th World Health Assembly in May 2021.

I encourage you to be strongly represented in these discussions, share your experiences, challenges and lessons learned on what works.

Third, to respond to the disruption of essential health services in many Member States, WHO is implementing the Boost initiative to assign staff from headquarters to work virtually with regional and country offices.

As COVID-19 has demonstrated, universal health coverage, based on primary health care, is the foundation of all emergency response.

Not matter what the crisis, it is crucial that every child gets vaccinated, every woman can access sexual and reproductive health services, and every person with a non-communicable disease can continue life-saving treatment.

The Boost initiative has already started in ten small states and we would appreciate your feedback on the work we’re doing and additional support you may need. Please be blunt, we are trying to improve.

Fourth, to strengthen the animal-human-environmental interface through the One Health approach is of utmost importance. This is part of the early warning system that we are building.

This is both in terms of the response to COVID-19 and also to prevent and prepare for the emergence of zoonotic diseases in the future, along with the threat from climate change.

The One Health High-Level Expert Council, comprising the Tripartite and UN Environment, will play an important role in taking this forward.

This work necessitates addressing route causes, namely climate change, critical for the survival of small – and particularly small island - states.

Fifth, to address the effects of climate change on health, as COVID-19 is certainly not the only global challenge we face.

Recently, the Green Climate Fund approved an important multi-country climate change and health readiness project submitted by WHO and seven of the Caribbean Community Member States. We have been working on this for three years, as WHO didn’t have any access to the Fund. Now we do, successfully.

I have already discussed this with their Ambassadors, and efforts are underway to increase access to international financial mechanisms to assist countries to prepare for and adapt to climate change.

In addition, the Global Environment Facility approved 17.9 million US dollars for health adaptation of the Pacific Least developed countries: Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

We are planning a virtual high-level health summit for small island developing states, tentatively scheduled for June 2021.

WHO is honoured to support these countries in their work to enhance climate change resilient health systems, and other urgent health priorities including noncommunicable diseases, nutrition and universal health coverage.

Finally, COVID-19 has shown the world that urban settings experience unique vulnerabilities and opportunities, and we need to ensure that countries and their cities are better prepared for future threats.

Singapore, as a city-state, has been championing urban health emergency preparedness including co-hosting an upcoming technical working group with the WHO.

Small states, despite their size, hold many cities and urban centres and must be a part of this growing conversation.

Your Excellencies,

There has been immense solidarity and support for WHO from the members of this group.

In fact, around 20 small states are providing financial support to the COVID-19 response. For this we are truly grateful.

We are also counting on your support throughout 2021 to position health prominently as the key driver of development in major international events such as the UN Food Systems Summit in September and the COP26 in November 2021.

In closing, let me reiterate our call to ensure that the vaccination of health workers and older people is underway in all countries within the first 100 days of this year.

We have just 66 days left. Time is short.

Every country counts, no matter how small.

I thank you.