WHO Director-General's opening statement at the Virtual Panel Discussion: “Governance and Social Contract within a changing International Context: Making Universal Healthcare, universal”

Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

First of all, thank you so much for inviting me to join you today.

Last month, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the COVID-19 pandemic has “exposed the fragility of our world” and “laid bare risks we have ignored for decades.”

Let me be even more specific: the pandemic has thrived amid the inequalities in our societies and the gaps in our health systems.

In recent years, many countries in Africa have improved their capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to emerging diseases and public health emergencies.

But considerable gaps remain.

Racial and social inequalities, poor governance, and the politicization of public health – all of these put people at risk.

The health crisis is a profound test of the bonds of trust between communities and governments.

COVID-19 will affect the health of populations for years to come, going far beyond the disease itself.

In Africa and throughout the world, the pandemic has led to major disruptions to essential health services, schooling, nutrition and livelihoods.

The pandemic threatens to undo the gains we have made in recent years towards health equity and the Sustainable Development Goals.

In many places, it has stalled the delivery of essential services for life-threatening illnesses such as cancer and hypertension.

Critical immunization programmes have been suspended, putting tens of millions of children at risk.

In many countries, so-called lockdown measures are having unintended consequences for lives and livelihoods, deepening hunger for millions.

Up to 270 million may face acute food insecurity before the end of the year.

An estimated 10,000 children and other vulnerable people could die from hunger every month.

While we have to look at the short-comings of the global and national responses, we must also look at the successes.

We have seen over and over how taking the right actions resulted in better outcomes.

We’ve seen that good governance works, in countries both rich and poor.

Trusted institutions and national unity make a difference.

And preparedness has paid off.

Africa’s experience responding to diseases like malaria, cholera and tuberculosis means that many countries already have the expertise, labs, and networks of community health workers that are critical to contain the pandemic.

Global and regional solidarity is vital.

I want to express my deep appreciation for the leadership of President Ramaphosa, who is also chair of the Africa Union, and the role he has played in COVID-19 preparedness and response in the region.

Through our country offices, our regional office represented here by my sister Dr Moeti, and with our UN partners, starting with the Africa CDC, WHO is working to support African countries.

WHO is committed to working with you to defeat this pandemic.

It is important to remember that no matter the situation, it can be turned around. It is never too late.

And this reminds me of what the great leader Mandela said once, “It always seems impossible, until it’s done.”

And it’s true.

Many countries have demonstrated that with determination and the right actions, transmission can be interrupted, and lives can be saved.

WHO stands with all of the countries of Africa in their efforts to bring the spread of COVID-19 under control.

I especially send my admiration for the health workers in our continent, who are working tirelessly to save lives.

2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, but we must honor and celebrate them every day, every year.

To my friends in South Africa, I am glad to say that our long-standing cooperation on a range of issues, from HIV to maternal health to universal health coverage, gives us a firm grounding for this latest challenge and cooperation.

We must respond to this pandemic with urgency, but that by itself is not enough.

We have to address the fundamental inequalities that leave us so fragile.

We must learn the lesson that this crisis is teaching us: that health cannot be only a privilege for those who can afford it.

In the words of Nelson Mandela again: “Health cannot be a question of income; it is a fundamental human right.”

WHO was founded 72 years ago on the conviction that everybody, no matter who or where they are, has a right to health.

Health is the foundation of development, and a cornerstone of economic, social and political stability.

The best way to secure the right to health for all people is universal health coverage.

No country can properly respond to this disease, or to any other outbreak without a robust health system that provides access to essential health services for every person, without causing financial hardship.

Achieving universal health coverage requires investments in resilient health systems, especially in strong primary care, with an emphasis on promoting health and preventing disease.

Strong health systems are the best defence against every health emergency. Health systems and health security are two sides of the same coin.

But in the end, health is a political choice.

I will leave you with three requests:

First: Political leadership must be united across partisan lines and between countries. There is no room for a fragmented response. We are all in this together. Solidary, national unity, is the way.

Second: Equity must be our guiding principle. Treatments, therapeutics and vaccines must be distributed equitably and go to the populations that need them the most.

Third: We have to build and rebuild the trust in public institutions. Civil society and community mobilization are critical voices that must be heard. Trust must be earned.

By working together in solidarity, we can bring this pandemic under control.

Thank you so much.