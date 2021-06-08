WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the UK High-Level event on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines in humanitarian settings

Thank you Simon, and thank you for the opportunity to contribute to this discussion.

Since the start of the pandemic, we knew that vaccines would be an essential tool for controlling it.

The development and approval of not one but several safe and effective vaccines in such a short timeframe is truly a triumph of science.

But as we often say, it’s not vaccines that save lives, it’s vaccinations.

In countries with the greatest access to vaccines, we are seeing a decline in mortality among older age groups.

More than 2 billion doses of vaccine have now been administered globally, but less than half of one percent have been administered in low-income countries.

Vaccination has begun in 77% of countries with humanitarian settings. But I emphasise the word “begun”. The volume of doses administered in these settings remains vastly inadequate.

Some of the most vulnerable populations, such as people living in refugee camps, have not been included systematically in campaigns.

Equitable vaccination is the right thing to do ethically, epidemiologically and economically.

The inequitable distribution of vaccines has given COVID-19 the opportunity to spread.

With every passing day, the likelihood increases of a variant emerging that evades vaccines.

Ensuring equitable access to vaccines requires extraordinary measures and global collaboration.

National governments are responsible for ensuring that COVID-19 vaccination plans and strategies guarantee equitable access to vaccines for all persons within the national territory.

This includes populations of concern regardless of legal status or documentation.

Inclusive vaccine plans and strategies are essential to reduce the death and disease burden of COVID-19.

This must include careful understanding of local social, political and cultural contexts, to ensure acceptance of vaccines.

The planning and design of vaccine roll out campaigns must be based on the principle of equity, to ensure populations of concern receive equal respect and equal access to vaccines as the wider population.

Another key challenge for equitable access to vaccines in humanitarian settings is liability.

Through COVAX, WHO has established the world’s first international vaccine injury compensation mechanism, giving people in 92 low- and middle-income countries access to no-fault lump-sum compensation for certain serious adverse reactions to COVAX-distributed vaccines.

This mechanism will provide an equitable, robust and transparent compensation process, and ease the burden on low-income countries and humanitarian agencies to indemnify manufacturers.

This is just one of several ways WHO and our partners are working to overcome barriers to equitable access to vaccines.

At the end of last month, WHO and our COVAX partners also established the Humanitarian Buffer as a “last resort” measure to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines for high-risk and vulnerable populations in humanitarian settings.

The Humanitarian Buffer is a virtual stockpile of up to 5% of the COVAX facility’s real-time doses as they become available. This could reach up to 100 million doses by the end of 2021.

Of course, the amount of vaccines available to the Humanitarian Buffer depends on the amount of vaccines available to COVAX.

At the World Health Assembly, I called for a massive global effort to vaccinate at least 10% of the population of every country by September, and at least 30% by the end of the year.

To reach those targets, we need 250 million additional doses by September and 100 million doses just in June and July.

We’re grateful that many countries have made announcements about sharing doses, but it’s vital that those donations are made immediately. We have no more time to lose.

The equation is quite simple: the sooner doses are shared, the sooner we can vaccinate the most vulnerable all over the world. And the sooner we do that, the sooner we can end the pandemic and drive a truly global and inclusive recovery.

Thank you.