WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the Mission briefing on COVID-19 - 19 March 2020

I will start by updating you on the numbers. We’re now up to more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19, and more than 8,000 deaths.

For the first time, China has reported no domestic cases – an amazing achievement.

We’re working to support countries in many ways, as you know. We have shipped PPE to 68 countries, and we have shipped 1.5 million diagnostic kits to 120 countries.

We have a list of agreed suppliers in China now, and they have permission to export to WHO. We’re now finalizing the arrangements.

We’ve identified producers with over-capacity, we’re finalizing specifications, and coordinating shipments so we can refill our warehouse to ship PPE to whoever needs it most.

Our aim is to build a continuous pipeline to ensure continuity of supply.

On diagnostics, there are many companies that produce diagnostic kits, but we can only buy kits that have been evaluated independently.

So we have worked with FIND to significantly increase capacity for evaluation by contracting additional labs to do the evaluation.

In parallel, we’re working with companies to secure supply.

My focus on diagnostics and PPE and diagnostics is because, as you know, there is a flow of requests from many countries, and to show that we’re doing our best, but the shortages will continue to be a challenge.

We’re also talking to the private sector and I’ll come back to that later.

We’re monitoring progress against each of the 8 pillars of the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

I’ll start with some good news: more than 70% of countries have a COVID-19 national preparedness and response plan; 89% have lab testing capacity; more than 70% have event-based surveillance for COVID-19; and 68% have a multi-sectoral partner coordination mechanism.

Of course, this is not enough, and we expect that all countries should be ready, whether they have cases or not.

But only half of countries have a national infection prevention and control programme and WASH standards in all healthcare facilities.

Only half of countries that have reported to WHO have a clinical referral system in place for COVID-19.

Considering what we observed lately, when health services are overwhelmed, preparing the system, I think preparing the system, especially referrals, will be very important.

On resource mobilization we have seen an encouraging response to the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

We have now almost reached the $675 million, and we thank all those who’ve contributed, and we repeat our request for flexible funding.

As you know, the $675 million was for the first three months, but as you know, COVID-19 is spreading to more and more countries, so we’re revising our plan and more resources and more funding will be needed, so the $675 million actually will not be enough, considering the situation.

We’re working on the next phase of the plan, working closely with the World Bank, IMF and others to ensure a coordinated response, and of course we’re coordinating with the Global Fund too.

Last Friday we launched the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, to enable individuals and organizations to contribute.

In just a few days we’ve received contributions of $45 million from more than 173,000 individuals and organizations.

I would like to use this opportunity to thank the UN Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation for their support in setting it up.

This shows the potential for the WHO Foundation, which is in progress of establishment. We ask Member States to give their support to speed up the establishment of the WHO Foundation, but you can see its potential from what has been done with the UN Foundation.

With the private sector, I addressed the Executive Board meeting of the International Chamber of Commerce last Monday. Starting with the Chairman, Mr Polman, all members have expressed their support and commitment.

We also addressed a meeting organized by WEF with several CEOs yesterday, and there was strong support from that group too.

We need financial support for a global security stockpile of supplies and medicines for the most vulnerable countries.

From manufacturers, we need access to their production capacity, and we have tried to give them specific and concrete requests on how they can participate in the COVID response.

As you know, we have already triggered the UN Crisis Management Team, and we’re continuing to work across the UN system on the response. Dr Mike Ryan is the manager of the UN Crisis Management Team, and he will have more to say on this.

On research and development, WHO and its partners are organizing a study in many countries in which untested treatments are compared with each other. We call this the SOLIDARITY trial. We thank those countries that have already joined and we look forward to other countries joining too. The number of countries joining this global trial is increasing, and we hope that it will involve more countries from all regions and will help us to get better results soon.

As you know, the first vaccine trial has also started, just 60 days after the genetic sequence of the virus was shared, which is an unprecedented scientific triumph, and the first person was enrolled in the trial in the U.S., thanks to NIH, two days ago, and we hope this will help us as an additional solution in the right against COVID-19.

We’re very grateful for all the support you’re providing. The funding which I have reported today would not have happened without support from Member States, and we hope you will continue your support until this pandemic is over.

We have confidence in our Member States, and the only way we can defeat this pandemic, as we have always been saying, is through solidarity. Solidarity, solidarity, solidarity.

That’s what we’re seeing now. This is a common enemy. Let’s keep that solidarity up. We’re one human race, and that suffices actually. This is an invisible enemy against humanity.

Thank you.