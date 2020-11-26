WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the Member States briefing on COVID-19 - 26 November 2020

Honourable Ministers, Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

Thank you for joining us for today’s briefing. We will be keeping it quite focused today, as we will try to do in briefings going forward.

Of course, we would appreciate hearing your suggestions about how we can make these briefings most useful for you. Please let us know of any requests or ideas for improving the format.

We will start today by picking up where we left off last week, with a presentation about the exciting new breakthroughs in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Kate O’Brien, the Director of the Department of Immunizations, Vaccines and Biologicals, and our Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan will provide an update on preliminary results from phase 3 clinical trials of several COVID-19 vaccines.

They will also discuss challenges and solutions for delivering vaccines, and WHO’s support for country readiness.

I would like to underline the importance of data and information sharing by Member States on country readiness.

To support you for the unprecedented scale of preparation needed for vaccine introduction, we and our core partners must work together seamlessly.

So that we can provide our full support for an efficient and timely rollout, we need to know what is needed, for which country, and when.

Today you will also hear from Dr Mariângela Simão, the Assistant Director-General of the Division of Access to Medicines and Health Products.

She will lay out the approach WHO developed with agencies in the therapeutics pillar of the ACT Accelerator to decide which treatments require an allocation mechanism because of scarce supply, such as monoclonal antibodies.

Thank you all for your continued solidarity in the response to COVID-19.

As always, there will be time for your questions. And we look forward to receiving your suggestions, inputs and guidance.

I thank you.