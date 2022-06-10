WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the Member State Information Session on COVID-19 and other issues - 9 June 2022

Honorable Ministers, Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening to all Member States, and thank you for joining us once again.

Globally, the number of reported COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to decline.

This is an encouraging trend, but the Secretariat continues to urge caution.

Globally, there is not enough testing, and not enough vaccination.

On average, about three-quarters of health workers and people aged over 60 globally have been vaccinated.

But these rates are much lower in low-income countries.

Vaccine supply is now sufficient, but demand in many countries with the lowest vaccination rates is lacking.

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided. This is not the time to let down our guard.

A new and more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected.

It has now been two-and-a-half years since we first identified cases of this novel coronavirus.

We do not yet have the answers as to where it came from or how it entered the human population.

Last year, WHO established the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens, or SAGO, to outline the studies needed to identify the origins of SARS-CoV-2, and to create a global framework for studying the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens.

Understanding the origins of the virus is very important scientifically, to prevent future epidemics and pandemics.

But morally, we also owe it to all those who have suffered and died, and their families.

The longer it takes, the harder it becomes. We need to speed up, and act with a sense of urgency.

All hypotheses must remain on the table until we have evidence that enables us to rule certain hypotheses in or out.

This make it all the more urgent that this scientific work be kept separate from politics.

The way to prevent politicization is for countries to share data and samples, with transparency, and without interference from any government.

The only way this scientific work can progress successfully is with full collaboration from all countries, including China, where the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were reported.

For example, WHO established a collaboration with Italy to verify results from samples from 2019. We thank Italy for willingly sharing data and samples for independent verification.

This collaboration never became a political issue, because of the transparent way in which Italy cooperated.

SAGO needs the best scientific evidence to make the most robust assessment possible.

Its work will provide vital clues for predicting and preparing for future epidemics and pandemics.

I ask all Member States to cooperate fully with SAGO, for the good of all of us, and of future generations.

Yesterday, Member States received SAGO’s first report. In a few moments you will be briefed on SAGO’s work so far and the key findings of the report by Dr Mike Ryan, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, and the SAGO Chair, Professor Marietjie Venter of the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

I’m also pleased to welcome the Vice-Chair, Professor Jean-Claude Manuguerra, of the Institute Pasteur, France.

A warm welcome to both of you, and thank you for your leadership and work.

Following their briefing, Dr Mariângela Simão will provide an update on the COVID Technology Access Pool, or C-TAP.

Two years ago, following Costa Rica’s former president, President Alvarado, , WHO and our partners established C-TAP to promote voluntary mechanisms to share intellectual property, know-how, and data.

I thank Costa Rica, former President Alvarado and the 43 Member States that co-sponsored the Solidarity Call to Action establishing C-TAP.

I also thank Unitaid and the Medicines Patent Pool, along with UNDP, UNAIDS, and Open COVID Pledge.

I am especially grateful to public research institutes like the Spanish Research Council and the US National Institutes for Health, for sharing their technologies and helping us to prove that C-TAP works. My thanks also to Spain and Belgium for their financial support.

As always, we are grateful for your engagement with today’s presentations, and we look forward to your questions, comments and guidance.

Jude, back to you.