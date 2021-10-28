WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 - 28 October 2021

The global number of reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 is now increasing for the first time in two months, driven by an ongoing rise in Europe that outweighs declines in other regions. The pandemic persists in large part because inequitable access to tools persists.

This is the scenario that the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator was set up last year to prevent. We have shown that the ACT Accelerator works. But the ACT Accelerator has so far been prevented from fulfilling its potential by severe supply and financing constraints.

Today, we are releasing the new Plan and budget for the ACT Accelerator, with an ask of 23.4 billion US dollars, to meet our global targets and deliver the tools that are needed to countries over the next 12 months.

This weekend, the leaders of the G20 countries will meet in Rome. Together, these countries have the ability to make the political and financial commitments that are needed to end this pandemic, and to prevent future crises. We’re proud today to launch the third edition of the WHO Health for All Film Festival. We invite independent film makers, production companies, public institutions, NGOs, communities, students – anyone – to submit original short films of three to eight minutes.

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening.

First, it’s a great honour to welcome His Excellency Jonas Gahr Støre, the new Prime Minister of Norway. Tusen takk for joining us.

Your Excellency, congratulations on your election, and thank you for joining us today. Gratulerer, statsminister, and we look forward to your comments in a few moments.

===

The global number of reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 is now increasing for the first time in two months, driven by an ongoing rise in Europe that outweighs declines in other regions.

It’s another reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

The pandemic persists in large part because inequitable access to tools persists.

Eighty times more tests, and 30 times more vaccines, have been administered in high-income countries than low-income countries.

If the 6.8 billion vaccine doses administered globally so far had been distributed equitably, we would have reached our 40% target in every country by now.

As it is, health workers and vulnerable people in low- and middle-income countries remain unprotected, oxygen isn’t getting to those who need it, and a lack of testing is leaving many countries blind to how the virus is circulating, and the world blind to emerging variants.

This is the scenario that the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator was set up last year to prevent.

And we have shown that the ACT Accelerator works.

So far, WHO and our partners have delivered 425 million vaccine doses to 144 countries through COVAX, including 300 million doses just in the past four months.

We’ve delivered more than 128 million tests;

And we have increased the supply of oxygen, personal protective equipment and treatments, including nearly 3 million doses of dexamethasone.

But the ACT Accelerator has so far been prevented from fulfilling its potential by severe supply and financing constraints.

Unless the pandemic is controlled everywhere, the virus will mutate and continue to circulate everywhere.

All countries, including high-income countries, are at continued high risk of being exposed to new variants – infecting those who are fully vaccinated, risking the effectiveness of the tools we have, and risking the re-introduction of more stringent public health measures.

The high transmissibility of the Delta variant has reinforced what we have been saying since we set up the ACT Accelerator: vaccines alone will not end the pandemic. We need all tools – vaccines, tests, treatments, PPE and public health measures - to fight COVID-19 and save lives and livelihoods now.

Alongside vaccination, testing is needed to identify disease hotspots, track the emergence of new, dangerous variants and guide the use of COVID-19 treatments;

Treatments, including medical oxygen, are needed especially for those severely affected by COVID-19 and for at-risk groups;

And we need effective health systems to turn vaccines into vaccinations and tests into testing.

WHO is working with our partners in countries to use these tools most effectively.

For all of this, the ACT Accelerator must be fully funded and fully enabled.

Global coordination is the only way to defeat this virus. Market forces and bilateral deals alone will not close the equity gap.

Today, we are releasing the new Plan and budget for the ACT Accelerator, with an ask of US$23.4 billion, to meet our global targets and deliver the tools that are needed to countries over the next 12 months.

Fully funding the ACT Accelerator is an essential component of WHO’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, our overarching plan for bringing the pandemic under control.

Making these investments could save more than 5 million lives, primarily in low- and lower-middle income countries.

And they’re a drop in the ocean compared with the cost of failing to end the pandemic. If the COVID-19 pandemic is not brought under control, the IMF warns that global GDP will be reduced by more than US$5 trillion over the next five years.

This weekend, the leaders of the G20 countries will meet in Rome. Together, these countries have the ability to make the political and financial commitments that are needed to end this pandemic, and to prevent future crises.

We are at a decisive moment, requiring decisive leadership to make the world safer. I have three requests for the G20 leaders.

First, fully fund the ACT Accelerator.

Second, support the creation of an overarching framework for global health security, through a legally-binding treaty on pandemic preparedness and response.

And third, support the creation of a Health Threats Financing Board, supported by a Financial Intermediary Fund, hosted by the World Bank.

Since we launched the ACT Accelerator 18 months ago, the Government of Norway has been one of its strongest supporters, including as co-chair, with South Africa, of the ACT Accelerator Facilitation Council.

It’s therefore my great pleasure to welcome His Excellency Jonas Gahr Støre, the Prime Minister of Norway.

Prime Minister Støre also once worked for WHO, so Prime Minister, welcome back to WHO, and thank you for Norway’s support for the ACT Accelerator so far. Tusen takk, and you have the floor.

[H.E. JONAS GAHR STØRE ADDRESSED THE MEDIA]

Thank you so much, Your Excellency Prime Minister Støre, and thank you once again for Norway’s leadership and partnership.

Margaret, back to you.

Dr Tedros made the following remarks at the conclusion of the media briefing Finally, we’re proud today to launch the third edition of the WHO Health for All Film Festival.

The first two editions of the festival were very successful, attracting an average of 1,250 films from 110 countries.

Last year’s winning films tell powerful stories about people facing health challenges of all kinds, from female genital mutilation to rheumatic heart disease, from leukaemia to disabilities – and about the health workers who have devoted their lives to protecting people from COVID-19.

This year’s call for films opens today, and will close on the 30th of January next year. We invite independent film makers, production companies, public institutions, NGOs, communities, students – anyone – to submit original short films of three to eight minutes.

Like last year, there are three themes, matching WHO’s three strategic priorities: universal health coverage; health emergencies; and healthier populations.

A Grand Prix will be awarded in each category, as well as special prizes for a student-produced film, a health innovation film, and a film about rehabilitation.

I’m delighted to announce that the Golden Globe winning actress, producer and advocate Sharon Stone has agreed to join this year’s jury, and we are calling for at least six distinguished professionals, artists and activists to join her.

I look forward to seeing this year’s entries, and I look forward to another successful Health for All Film Festival, and many more to come.

Thank you, and see you next week.