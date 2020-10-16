WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 - 16 October 2020

Interim results from the Solidarity Therapeutics Trial now show that the other two drugs in the trial, remdesivir and interferon, have little or no effect in preventing death from COVID-19 or reducing time in hospital.

For the moment, the corticosteroid dexamethasone is still the only therapeutic shown to be effective against COVID-19, for patients with severe disease.

Although the number of deaths reported in Europe last week is much lower than in March, hospitalizations are increasing and many cities are reporting they will reach their intensive care bed capacity in the coming weeks.

During this year’s southern hemisphere winter, the number of seasonal flu cases and deaths was less than usual because of the measures put in place to contain COVID-19. But we cannot assume the same will be true in the northern hemisphere flu season.

Demand for influenza vaccines may outstrip supply in some countries. The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization has therefore recommended that, among the five risk groups, health workers and older adults are the highest priority groups for influenza vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another under-utilized tool is the use of antivirals to treat people with influenza. We encourage all countries to use all the tools at their disposal.

Today is World Hypertension Day. To support countries to take action against cardiovascular diseases, WHO has developed the HEARTS package, which outlines the six key ingredients for addressing threats to heart health, including hypertension.

--------

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening.

Six months ago, WHO launched the Solidarity Trial to evaluate the effectiveness of four drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Solidarity Trial is the world’s largest randomized controlled trial of COVID-19 therapeutics, involving almost 13,000 patients in 500 hospitals in 30 countries.

In June, we announced that we were discontinuing the hydroxychloroquine arm of the study, and in July we announced that we would no longer enrol patients to receive the combination of lopinavir and ritonavir.

Interim results from the trial now show that the other two drugs in the trial, remdesivir and interferon, have little or no effect in preventing death from COVID-19 or reducing time in hospital.

We expect the full results to be published shortly in a leading scientific journal.

We would like to thank all of the patients and clinicians who participated so far in this unprecedented study, and the countries and hospitals who covered the costs of the trial.

The Solidarity Trial is still recruiting about 2000 patients every month and will assess other treatments, including monoclonal antibodies and new antivirals.

For the moment, the corticosteroid dexamethasone is still the only therapeutic shown to be effective against COVID-19, for patients with severe disease.

There are still many other ongoing trials of therapeutics identified through the Research and Development Roadmap for COVID-19.

Through the ACT Accelerator, WHO remains totally committed to speeding up the development of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics for COVID-19, and to ensuring their equitable distribution.

In that spirit, we welcome efforts to expand access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, such as South Africa’s and India’s recent proposal to the World Trade Organization to waive patents on medical products for COVID-19 until the end of the pandemic.

Ending the pandemic starts with collaboration and sharing at all levels as a global community.

This includes the sharing of data, knowledge and intellectual property on vital, life-saving health products.

That’s why WHO and Costa Rica launched the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, or C-TAP, in late May this year – a voluntary initiative that would allow the benefits of scientific research to be shared and equitably distributed. And we would like to take this opportunity to thank South Africa and India.

\===

As the northern hemisphere winter approaches, cases of COVID-19 are rising globally, especially in Europe where countries are expanding measures to contain it, and many people are understandably weary of the disruption the pandemic is causing to their lives and livelihoods.

Last week, the number of cases reported in Europe was almost three times higher than during the first peak in March.

Although the number of deaths reported in Europe last week is much lower than in March, hospitalizations are increasing and many cities are reporting they will reach their intensive care bed capacity in the coming weeks.

Every hospital bed occupied by a patient with COVID-19 is a bed that is unavailable for someone else with another condition or disease, such as influenza.

Every year, there are up to 3.5 million severe cases of seasonal influenza worldwide, and up to 650,000 respiratory-related deaths.

During this year’s southern hemisphere winter, the number of seasonal flu cases and deaths was less than usual because of the measures put in place to contain COVID-19.

But we cannot assume the same will be true in the northern hemisphere flu season.

The co-circulation of influenza and COVID-19 may present challenges for health systems and health facilities, since both diseases present with many similar symptoms.

For that reason, WHO is working with countries to take a holistic approach to the preparedness, prevention, control and treatment of all respiratory diseases, including influenza and COVID-19.

Many of the same measures that are effective in preventing COVID-19 are also effective for preventing influenza, including physical distancing, hand hygiene, covering coughs, ventilation and masks.

And although we don’t yet have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, we do have safe and effective vaccines for influenza.

WHO recommends influenza vaccination for five target groups: pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions, older adults, health workers, and children.

These groups remain important targets for influenza vaccination.

However, one of the challenges we now face is that the demand for influenza vaccines may outstrip supply in some countries.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization has therefore recommended that, among the five risk groups, health workers and older adults are the highest priority groups for influenza vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another under-utilized tool is the use of antivirals to treat people with influenza. We encourage all countries to use all the tools at their disposal.

\===

Finally, today is World Hypertension Day.

Today has a personal resonance for me, because I am one of the 1.13 billion people globally living with hypertension.

I have access to good medical care. But many others who live with hypertension are not so lucky.

Globally, 9 out of 10 people with hypertension don’t have it under control, and 2 in 5 people with hypertension don’t even know they have it.

People with hypertension are at increased risk of heart disease, kidney damage and stroke, as well severe disease and death from COVID-19, and the pandemic has disrupted services for hypertension in more than half of countries.

To support countries to take action against cardiovascular diseases, WHO has developed the HEARTS package, which outlines the six key ingredients for addressing threats to heart health, including hypertension.

The COVID-19 pandemic will end. But more than 1 billion people will still live with hypertension.

Even as we focus on ending the pandemic, we must remember that COVID-19 is just one health threat among many.

And that’s why WHO’s vision remains the highest attainable standard of health for everyone, everywhere – health for all.

I thank you.