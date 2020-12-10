WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 - 10 December 2020

Honourable Ministers, Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening.

This week, the world watched as the UK became the first country to inoculate people against COVID-19 with a vaccine based on efficacy data.

As countries around the globe gear up to roll out the largest vaccination introduction in history, we are focusing this weeks’ briefing on the work that the ACT Accelerator partners - GAVI, the vaccine alliance; CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations; and WHO - are doing to ensure equitable access, and to help prepare countries for this historic feat.

I am honoured to have with us today, Dr Seth Berkley, the CEO of GAVI, and Dr Richard Hatchett the CEO of CEPI, along with WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan and other colleagues.

They will be discussing the work they are doing – in engaging with manufacturers, creating fair allocation mechanisms, and raising funding for COVAX AMC countries – to ensure all countries receive enough vaccine to immunize 20% of their population in 2021.

We will also hear about the pipeline of new vaccine candidates that we hope to see come online in 2021 and 2022, and whether the volumes of vaccine supply will meet global demand.

The areas of key readiness that countries need to focus on will also be reviewed.

Another initiative to support countries is being designed by the co-Conveners of the ACT Accelerator’s Health System Connector.

WHO, the World Bank and the Global Fund will be working with FIND, Unitaid and others to develop a package of assessments for the full set of tools and health system enablers needed for countries to bring the pandemic under control.

We will present this in detail to Member States at a future briefing.

After our COVAX briefing, Dr Bruce Aylward, the ACT Accelerator Hub Lead, will give us a brief update on plans for the 3rd ACT Accelerator Facilitation Council that will be chaired by South Africa and Norway on Monday.

As always, there will be time for your questions. And we look forward to receiving your suggestions, inputs and guidance.

I thank you.