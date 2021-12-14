WHO Director-General's opening remarks Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network Global Meeting of Partners - 14 December 2021

Dear Henrietta,

Dear Jagan and Gail Carson,

I join Dale in saying good morning, good evening and afternoon to

Members of the Steering committee,

Esteemed partners of the Global Outbreak and Alert Response Network,

Dear colleagues and friends,

It is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share a few thoughts with you today.

This meeting occurs at a critical juncture.

The emergency of Omicron is another reminder that although we might think we are done with COVID-19, it is not done with us.

Of course, you would think that the world should not need another wake-up call; we should all be wide awake to the threat of this virus.

But as we have seen again and again, cycles of panic and neglect are part of the pathology of epidemics and pandemics.

Sometimes governments are complacent, other times they are over-stretched and overwhelmed by rapidly developing events.

That’s why the work of GOARN is so important, as a platform for international collaboration between scientists and public health experts and institutions, for effective early warning, alert and coordinated response.

For more than two decades, GOARN has been a critical part of WHO’s mission to keep the world safe and protect the vulnerable.

Over the last two years, GOARN has conducted over 200 deployments in almost 40 countries.

This work covered the full spectrum of health operations, including surveillance, field epidemiology, integrated outbreak analytics, contact tracing, rapid mobile laboratory support, infection prevention and control, case management, research, risk communication and community engagement, and coordination.

Last year, GOARN celebrated its 20-year anniversary, which began with a mission to Afghanistan in June 2000, responding to an outbreak of acute haemorrhagic fever syndrome.

To date, GOARN’s work over more than two decades encompasses over 3500 deployments to 100 countries, responding to outbreaks of Ebola, SARS, avian influenza, H1N1, MERS, and COVID-19.

As most of you know, the pandemic has exposed serious gaps in the global health architecture:

Complex and fragmented governance;

Inadequate financing;

And insufficient systems and tools.

Voluntary mechanisms have not solved these challenges.

Bringing nations together to find common ground is the only way to make sustainable progress against common threats.

And for that we also need stronger technical collaboration, coordination, and networking.

Two weeks ago, at a Special Session of the World Health Assembly, WHO Member States agreed to work towards a new convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

This overarching framework can foster greater international cooperation, and provide a platform for strengthening global health security in four key areas:

First, more coordinated and coherent, global governance, with high-level political leadership, anchored in WHO.

Second, stable and predictable financing for global health security.

Third, better systems and tools to predict, prevent, detect and respond rapidly to outbreaks with epidemic and pandemic potential.

And fourth, a strengthened, empowered and sustainably financed WHO, at the centre of the global health architecture.

Already, we have started to build some of the new systems and tools the world needs for enhanced global health security.

In September, we opened the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin, to harness the power of collaborative and artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies.

With the support of the WHO Collaborating Centre for GOARN at the Robert Koch Institute, we are confident that the GOARN network will be fully engaged to support the ambitious work of the Hub, and to develop the capacities of partners.

Other initiatives include the WHO BioHub System, to provide a mechanism for countries to share novel biological materials.

And of course, GOARN is critical to our work in building and supporting an expanded and professionalised cadre of emergency responders at national and global levels as part of a global response workforce.

Let me leave you with three priorities.

First, I urge you to continue strengthening the governance of GOARN under the leadership of the Steering Committee, through expanding membership and increasing transparency and accountability.

Second, I urge you to step up GOARN’s capacity building for research and surveillance, and in training of emergency and outbreak responders.

Third, I call on all governments and donors to substantially increase investment in public health institutions and networks, to support rapid response at nationally and internationally, including through GOARN.

Thank you all once again for your work and partnership. I wish you a very productive discussion.