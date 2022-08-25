WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the COVID-19 media briefing - 25 August 2022

Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening.

First to Ukraine. Yesterday marked six months since the Russian Federation’s invasion, which has had a devastating impact on the health and lives of Ukraine’s people.

Although shaken, the health system has not collapsed.

WHO continues to support the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to restore disrupted services, displaced health workers and destroyed infrastructure, which is essential not only for the health of Ukraine’s people, but for the country’s resilience and recovery.

WHO has helped to deliver more than 1300 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies, with more on the way.

These include power generators, ambulances and oxygen supplies for medical facilities; supplies for trauma and emergency surgeries; and medicines to help treat noncommunicable diseases.

We have also helped to train more than 9000 health workers on trauma surgery, mass casualties, chemical exposure, epidemiology and laboratory diagnostics.

Mental health is another key focus. Stress management training is being provided to health workers and the general population on how to safeguard mental health given the sharp rise in war-related psychological distress.

However, attacks on health continue unabated. In the past six months, WHO has verified 473 attacks on health, with at least 98 deaths and 134 injuries.

No health system can deliver optimum health to its people under the stress of war, which is why we continue to call on the Russian Federation to end this war.

==

Now to COVID-19.

This week, we crossed the tragic milestone of 1 million reported deaths so far this year.

We cannot say we are learning to live with COVID-19 when 1 million people have died with COVID-19 this year alone, when we are two-and-a-half years into the pandemic and have all the tools necessary to prevent these deaths.

Once again, we ask all governments to strengthen their efforts to vaccinate all health workers, older people and others at the highest risk, on the way to 70% vaccine coverage for the whole population.

It is pleasing to see that some countries with the lowest vaccination rates are now making up ground, especially in Africa.

In January this year, WHO, UNICEF and partners established the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership to accelerate vaccine coverage in the 34 countries that were below 10% coverage – all but six of which are in Africa.

Just six months later, only 10 countries still have less than 10% coverage, most of which are facing humanitarian emergencies.

It’s especially pleasing to see that coverage of high-priority groups is improving, with many countries making impressive progress towards vaccinating 100% of health workers and 100% of older people.

However, much more needs to be done. One-third of the world’s population remains unvaccinated, including two-thirds of health workers and three-quarters of older adults in low-income countries.

All countries at all income levels must do more to vaccinate those most at risk, to ensure access to life-saving therapeutics, to continue testing and sequencing, and to set tailored, proportionate policies to limit transmission and save lives.

This is the best way to drive a truly sustainable recovery.

===

Now to monkeypox.

Last week, the number of weekly reported cases fell by more than 20% globally, although new cases increased in the Americas, where we are continuing to see intense transmission.

In the early stages of the outbreak, most reported cases were in Europe, with a smaller proportion in the Americas.

That has now reversed, with less than 40% of reported cases in Europe and 60% in the Americas.

There are signs that the outbreak is slowing in Europe, where a combination of effective public health measures, behaviour change and vaccination are helping to prevent transmission.

However, in Latin America in particular, insufficient awareness or public health measures are combining with a lack of access to vaccines to fan the flames of the outbreak.

Yesterday, the manufacturer of one vaccine, Bavarian Nordic, signed an agreement with WHO’s Regional Office for the Americas to support access to its vaccine in Latin America and the Caribbean.

We thank Bavarian Nordic for this agreement, and we hope that it will help to bring the outbreak under control in the region.

WHO continues to encourage all countries to establish vaccine effectiveness studies to ensure data collection even while enhancing access.

===

Last week, I spoke about the drought and famine in the Greater Horn of Africa, where WHO has launched an appeal for US$ 124 million to prevent and control outbreaks, to treat malnutrition and to provide essential health services and medicines.

So far, we have received just 12% of the funds we need.

In the Ethiopian region of Tigray, fighting resumed yesterday.

It’s tragic to see the resumption of active conflict, but in reality, the war had never stopped.

For more than 21 months, the 6 million people of Tigray have been under a suffocating siege that has killed people not only with bullets or bombs, but by weaponising banking, fuel, food, electricity and health care.

That’s why we have been calling for the resumption of essential services, and an end to the blockade systematically enforced by the governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The emergencies in Tigray and the Greater Horn are far from the only crises in Africa.

The Sahel region is facing one of the largest, fastest-growing and longest-lasting crises in the world.

Across Burkina Faso, Far North Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger and North-East Nigeria, more than 33 million people are in need and there are 6.7 million displaced people due to conflict, the worst drought in 40 years, and disease outbreaks.

Last year, more than 3600 people in the Sahel died with cholera, and transmission of Yellow Fever is at the highest in 20 years.

Disrupted immunization campaigns due to COVID-19 have led to increasing transmission of measles and vaccine-derived polio.

WHO has released US$ 8.3 million from the Contingency Fund for Emergencies to cover lifesaving services in the Sahel, but that’s a fraction of the almost US$ 63 million we need this year.

We continue to urge donors not to forget the Sahel.

===

Finally, earlier this week health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo confirmed a case of Ebola in the north-eastern town of Beni, which was the epicentre of the 2018 to 2020 Ebola outbreak.

So far, 179 contacts have been identified.

Vaccination of contacts and contacts of contacts began today.

Since the last major outbreak ended in 2020, there have been occasional flare-ups, which have been brought under control immediately.

WHO will continue to support health authorities in DRC and the province of North Kivu to respond to this case and to prevent further transmission.

Last week, WHO published new guidelines recommending the use of two therapeutics against Ebola, which have demonstrated clear benefits in reducing deaths by about 60%.

DRC has supplies of these medicines, should they be needed.

With highly effective vaccines and therapeutics, Ebola is now a preventable and treatable disease.

Tarik, back to you.