WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the Briefing with Ambassadors of the Non-Aligned Movement - 12 March 2021

Thank you so much, Your Excellency, and my greetings to all Excellencies who have joined us today.

I would like to thank Azerbaijan for your leadership as Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, especially in initiating the Special Session of the UN General Assembly in December, and in preparing a draft resolution on Access to Vaccines and Human Rights at the Human Rights Council.

It’s an honour to be with you today, and thank you for the opportunity.

The Non-Aligned Movement has always stood for cooperation and collaboration.

In fact, the Declaration of Brioni in 1956 says, “Peace cannot be achieved with separation, but with the aspiration towards collective security.”

Those words have never been more relevant.

If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us in the past year, it’s that we are one humanity, and that the only way to confront shared threats is by working together to find shared solutions.

COVID-19 has exposed, exploited and exacerbated our world’s geopolitical fault lines.

This virus thrives on division, but with national unity and global solidarity, it can be defeated.

That is especially true of the global approach to the rollout of vaccines.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have known that vaccines would be a vital tool for controlling it.

But we also knew from experience that market forces alone would not deliver the equitable distribution of vaccines.

When HIV emerged 40 years ago, life-saving antiretrovirals were developed, but more than a decade passed before the world’s poor got access.

When the H1N1 pandemic erupted 12 years ago, vaccines were developed and approved, but by the time the world’s poor got access, the pandemic was over.

That’s why in April last year we established the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, which includes the COVAX vaccines pillar, a unique partnership between Gavi, CEPI, Unicef, WHO and others.

Two weeks ago, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire became the first countries to receive doses through COVAX.

In total, COVAX has now delivered more than 28 million doses of vaccine to 37 countries, including many countries from the Non-Aligned Movement.

We expect to deliver a total of 237 million vaccines between now and May.

This is encouraging progress, but the volume of doses being distributed through COVAX is still very small.

The first round of allocations covers between 2 and 3 percent of the population of countries receiving vaccines through COVAX, even as other countries make rapid progress towards vaccinating their entire population within the next few months.

The success of COVAX is at risk because of the demands that some high-income and upper-middle income countries are putting on the global supply of vaccines.

The emergence of highly-transmissible variants also demonstrates that we cannot end the pandemic anywhere until we end it everywhere.

The more opportunity the virus has to circulate, the more opportunity it has to change in ways that can make vaccines less effective. We could all end up back at square one.

Vaccine equity is the best and fastest way to control the pandemic globally, and to reboot the global economy.

One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the pandemic. This means urgent action to ramp up production.

This week, WHO and our COVAX partners met with partners from governments and industry to identify bottlenecks in production and discuss how to address them.

We see four ways to do this.

The first and most short-term approach is to connect vaccine manufacturers with other companies who have excess capacity to fill and finish, to speed up production and increase volumes.

The second is bilateral technology transfer, through voluntary licensing from a company that owns the patents on a vaccine to another company who can produce them, as AstraZeneca has done with SKBio in the Republic of Korea and the Serum Institute of India.

The third approach is coordinated technology transfer, through a global mechanism coordinated by WHO.

This provides more transparency, and a more coherent global approach that contributes to regional health security.

And fourth, many countries with vaccine manufacturing capacity can start producing their own vaccines by waiving intellectual property rights, as proposed by South Africa and India to the World Trade Organization.

The TRIPS Agreement was designed to allow for flexibility on intellectual property rights in the case of emergencies. If now is not the time to use those flexibilities, then when is?

In time, there will be enough vaccine for everyone, but for now, vaccines are a limited resource that we must use effectively and strategically.

And the most effective and strategic way to suppress transmission and save lives globally is by vaccinating some people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries.

Excellencies,

I would like to leave you with three requests.

First, we seek your support for vaccine equity.

At the beginning of the year, I called for coordinated action to ensure vaccination begins in all countries within the first 100 days of this year.

Countries that continue with a me-first approach are undermining COVAX and jeopardizing the global recovery.

We continue to hear about high-income countries that express support for COVAX in public, but in private enter contracts that undermine it, by offering higher prices and reducing the number of doses COVAX can buy.

We call on all countries to respect COVAX contracts and not compete with them.

As a former Minister myself, I understand only too well that every country has an obligation to protect its own people.

And I understand the pressures that governments are under.

We are not asking any country to put its own people at risk. But we can only truly protect all people by suppressing this virus everywhere at the same time.

Vaccine nationalism will only prolong the pandemic, the restrictions needed to contain it, and the human and economic suffering they cause.

Second, we seek your support for pandemic preparedness.

The pandemic has demonstrated that the world was not ready. Even some of the wealthiest and most powerful nations were taken by surprise.

It’s clear that the world needs a strong legal framework for pandemic preparedness.

President Charles Michel of the European Council has proposed an international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response, to give force to the International Health Regulations.

We’re now developing this proposal and we ask all countries to support it.

Third, we seek your continued support for the centrality of health in international development.

The pandemic has demonstrated that when health is at risk, everything is at risk. But when health is protected and promoted, individuals, families, communities, economies and nations can flourish.

At the UN General Assembly in September 2019, all UN Member States converged to endorse the political declaration on universal health coverage, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The pandemic has only underlined why universal health coverage is so important.

Building strong health systems for universal health coverage requires investments in primary health care, which is the eyes and ears of every health system, and the first line of defense against health emergencies of all kinds, from the personal crisis of a heart attack to an outbreak of a new and deadly virus.

Ultimately, the lesson we must learn from this pandemic is that health is not a luxury, it’s a fundamental human right, and the foundation of social, economic and political stability.

So thank you once again, Your Excellency, for the honour of speaking to you today, and thank you for your support and leadership.