WHO Director-General's guest of honour speech at the extraordinary China-Africa Summit teleconference - 17 June 2020

Your Excellency, President Xi Jinping,

Your Excellency President Macky Sall,

Your Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa,

Excellencies, Heads of State and Heads of Government, Excellency Chair Moussa Faki, and Excellency Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,

Distinguished guests, dear colleagues and friends,

Thank you for the opportunity to speak to you today.

As we continue to tackle this defining health crisis of our time, the deep cooperation between China and Africa illustrates the global solidarity and leadership needed to defeat COVID-19.

I thank President Xi, President Macky Sall and President Ramaphosa for hosting this very important summit.

Regional solidarity is also vital, and I want to express my deep appreciation for President Ramaphosa’s leadership and the chairperson Moussa Faki’s leadership in developing the continental strategy against COVID-19 in Africa, and the coalition of political and business leaders.

This is essential now more than ever.

Globally, more than 8 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to WHO, and almost 440,000 deaths.

It took more than 2 months for the first 100,000 cases to be reported. For the past two weeks, more than 100,000 new cases have been reported almost every single day.

So far, more than 180,000 cases have been reported from Africa, and more than 4,200 deaths.

Although the numbers are still relatively small compared with other regions, they’re increasing fast.

Even in countries that have demonstrated the ability to suppress transmission, countries must stay alert to the possibility of resurgence.

The pandemic also has many impacts beyond the disease itself, disrupting essential services, including treatment for life-threatening illnesses such as cancer and hypertension.

Critical immunization programmes have also been suspended, putting tens of millions of children at risk.

In low- and middle-income countries, so-called lockdown measures may have unintended consequences for lives and livelihoods, including exacerbating hunger.

While COVID-19 is a global health crisis, its impact goes far beyond the health sector, causing economic, political and societal disruption.

This requires a whole-of-society, whole-of-government response.

I have been impressed by the way many African nations and entrepreneurs have picked up the challenge and redirected industrial capacity to produce personal protective equipment and other commodities such as ventilators.

Local production is not only a way to ensure a more reliable supply of life-saving products, it also contributes to economic development.

In this way, the virus has taught us that it’s not the wealth of a country or the strength of a system alone that protects societies from the virus.

It is the commitment to act fast, to include all society in the response, to find creative solutions and be agile in addressing the challenges.

Only through coordinated, multilateral action, sharing of these experiences, and working together, will we overcome this scourge that is affecting humanity.

A fine example of this is how WHO, and our GOARN network across 77 countries, has worked closely with China CDC, Africa CDC and other partners to respond to the pandemic.

Emergency Medical Teams from China have already been deployed to several countries across Africa. I thank President Xi for honouring the commitment he made when we met in Beijing in January to support Africa and other developing countries by sending experts and supplies of diagnostics and personal protective equipment.

We encourage continued collaboration between China and Africa to strengthen health security, in partnership with WHO and the international community.

I’d like to suggest six areas in which this could happen.

First, by working together to strengthen national capacities for training, sharing technical expertise, local production of personal protective equipment and technology transfer;

Second, by creating “twinning arrangements” between Chinese and African centres of excellence for research in public health;

Third, through more collaboration and information sharing among African nations and with China, to promote best practices from lessons learned;

Fourth, through enhanced investment in pandemic preparedness.

Fifth, taking concrete steps to support livelihoods and economic recovery, paying particular attention to the poorest, specifically the debt relief you have already committed to;

And sixth, by investing in stronger health systems, based on primary health care, which is critical not only for protecting nations from the impact of outbreaks, but also for building a platform for prosperity and building for the future.

The pandemic is reminding us that health is not a luxury item. It’s a human right, and it’s essential for social and economic development.

Now more than ever, our shared commitment must be to pursue universal health coverage for everyone, everywhere. All roads should lead to universal health coverage.

Thank you for your commitment to this goal.

WHO remains committed to working with all of you to make it a reality.

I thank you. Xie xie.