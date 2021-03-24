WHO consolidated guidelines on tuberculosis - Module 2: Screening - Systematic screening for tuberculosis disease

Executive summary

Tuberculosis (TB) is a leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, despite being largely curable and preventable. In 2019 an estimated 2.9 million of the 10 million people who fell ill with TB were not diagnosed or reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). The Political Declaration adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in September 2018 at the High-Level Meeting on the Fight Against Tuberculosis commits to, among other goals, diagnosing and treating 40 million people with TB by 2022. In order to achieve this ambitious target, there is an urgent need to deploy strategies to improve the diagnosis and initiation of care for people with TB. One of these strategies is systematic screening for TB disease, which is included in the End TB Strategy as a central component of its first pillar aimed at ensuring early diagnosis for all with TB.

To facilitate the implementation of TB screening at the country level, WHO published guidelines on Systematic screening for active tuberculosis: principles and recommendations in 2013. Since then, there have been important new studies evaluating the impact of screening interventions on both individual-level and community-level outcomes related to TB, as well as new research evaluating innovative tools for screening for TB – including the use of computer-aided detection of TB on digital radiographs, C-reactive protein and molecular WHO-recommended rapid diagnostic tests for TB – among important populations at high risk for TB disease.

In view of these new developments and due to requests by countries for more guidance, WHO convened a Guideline Development Group (GDG) in 2020 to examine the evidence and update the 2013 guidelines. The GDG met in virtual sessions between June and October 2020 and proposed several new and updated recommendations related to TB screening. WHO gratefully acknowledges the work of the GDG members, the evidence reviewers, representatives of national TB and HIV programmes, WHO colleagues, technical and funding partners, civil society representatives, patients and all others who contributed to the data used to inform this guideline update.

The evidence reviewed to address the guideline questions was derived from several trials and other studies, programmatic data, surveys and modelling work. The certainty of the evidence and the strength of the recommendations were assessed using the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation) method. Decisions about the strength of a recommendation and the evidence depend on the level of confidence in the estimates, as well as on other critical considerations, such as acceptability, feasibility, resource use and impact on health equity