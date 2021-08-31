WHO compendium of innovative health technologies for low-resource settings (2021)

Overview

Health technologies are essential for a functioning health system. The response to the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis has exacerbated the need for rapid evidence based assessments of innovative health technologies to ensure safe and appropriate use. Thus, the objectives of the 2021 compendium are to:

1.Select innovative technologies that can have an immediate or future impact on the COVID-19 preparedness and response, have the potential to improve health outcomes and quality of life, and/or offer a solution to an unmet medical/health technology need by evaluating their appropriateness, quality, and safety.