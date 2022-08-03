WHO and digital agencies: how to effectively tackle COVID-19 misinformation online

Federico Germani, Andrew B Pattison, Monta Reinfelde
Summary box
-
WHO convened the Tech Task Force (TTF) on COVID-19, with companies in the social media and tech industry from around the world to identify strategies to limit the circulation of fake news and harmful contents.
-
WHO has worked with Google to ensure that people who search information related to COVID-19 are exposed to evidence-based information.
-
WHO has been actively promoting evidence-based messages, has worked with tech companies to pull down misinformation from the Internet, and with the support of digital agencies – has created tools, applications, and new channels to amplify the reach of trustworthy health information.
-
Joint efforts between WHO and the private sector can promote health and keep the world safe.