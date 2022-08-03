WHO and digital agencies: how to effectively tackle COVID-19 misinformation online

Federico Germani, Andrew B Pattison, Monta Reinfelde

Summary box

WHO convened the Tech Task Force (TTF) on COVID-19, with companies in the social media and tech industry from around the world to identify strategies to limit the circulation of fake news and harmful contents.

WHO has worked with Google to ensure that people who search information related to COVID-19 are exposed to evidence-based information.

WHO has been actively promoting evidence-based messages, has worked with tech companies to pull down misinformation from the Internet, and with the support of digital agencies – has created tools, applications, and new channels to amplify the reach of trustworthy health information.