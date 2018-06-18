WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 24: 09 - 15 June 2018 (Data as reported by 17:00; 15 June 2018)

The Ministry of Health and WHO continue to closely monitor the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with cautious optimism. The situation in Bikoro and Wangata (Mbandaka city) health zones has remained calm since mid-May 2018 when the last confirmed EVD cases were reported. Much attention is now focused on Iboko Health Zone, especially remote communities in Itipo health area, where the last confirmed case-patient developed symptoms on 2 June 2018. Efforts have been made to identify all potential transmission chains and all new suspected cases and alerts are promptly investigated, and contacts monitored. It is critical that the ongoing interventions are sustained until the outbreak is contained.