WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 23: 02 - 08 June 2018 (Data as reported by 17:00; 08 June 2018)

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on selected acute public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 55 events in the region. This week’s edition covers key new and ongoing events, including:

Rift Valley fever in Kenya

Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Listeriosis in South Africa

Cholera in north-east Nigeria

Humanitarian crisis in Central African Republic.

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.