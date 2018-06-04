WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 22: 26 May - 01 June 2018 (Data as reported by 17:00; 25 May 2018)

1 New event

57 Ongoing events

48 Outbreaks

10 Humanitarian crises

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on selected acute public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 58 events in the region. This week’s edition covers key new and ongoing events, including:

Undiagnosed disease in Uganda

Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Monkeypox in Cameroon

Lassa fever in Nigeria

Humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia. For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as events that have recently been closed.

Major issues and challenges include:

The Ministry of Health and other national authorities, WHO and partners are continuing with an intense response to the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. All pillars of the response are being consolidated as well as preparedness and readiness measures in neighbouring countries. The evolution of the outbreak is being closely monitored and the disease is still localised to the three initial affected health zones. It is critical to sustain the ongoing interventions as well as efforts to improve coverage and effectiveness until the outbreak is rapidly contained.

Manafwa district in the eastern region of Uganda is experiencing a cluster of cases of an undiagnosed illness with high fatality. The disease, commonly affecting children, appears to be chronic with frequent recurrence. In light of the ongoing EVD outbreak in a neighbouring country, this event has raised high public and media attention. While a preliminary investigation suggests a complicated form of malaria, this event calls for a comprehensive investigation to establish the etiology of the disease and implementation of control measures based on evidence.