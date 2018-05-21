WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 20: 12 - 18 May 2018 (Data as reported by 17:00; 18 May 2018)

The outbreak Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to draw public attention and concern globally. The occurrence of a confirmed case in Mbandaka City, the capital of Equateur Province, has brought a new dimension to the evolution of the outbreak. Rapid and robust response remains the only solution to this situation. However, this requires adequate and timely resources. WHO and partners are appealing to the global community to work together in order to quickly contain this outbreak.

A new outbreak of monkeypox has occurred in Cameroon, an event coming after nearly three decades since the last confirmed case in the country. The incidence of monkeypox has been increasing in the African Region recently, with six countries reporting outbreaks since 2016. As yet knowledge about the epidemiology and ecology of the virus remains limited, as well as surveillance for the disease. These gaps need to be addressed as a priority research agenda in order to design, recommend and implement needed prevention and control measures.