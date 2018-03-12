WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 10: 3 - 9 March 2018 (Data as reported by 17:00; 9 March 2018)

The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 50 events in the region. This week’s edition covers key new and ongoing events, including:

Listeriosis in South Africa

Rift Valley fever in South Sudan

Lassa fever in Nigeria

Cholera in Uganda

Humanitarian crisis in Democratic Republic of the Congo

For each of these events, a brief description followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as events that have recently been closed.

Major issues and challenges include: