WHO AFRO Immunization Bulletin: Vol 8 issue N°2: Quarter 4, 2020

COVID-19 Related Articles

Countries in the African region need to expedite preparation for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out E Lemango, P Atuhebwe By the end of November 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had claimed more than 1.4 million lives and the reported case count topped 65 million globally. In combating the pandemic, the global community steadily consolidated efforts and established a platform called the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) accelerator. This platform aims to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines. Specifically, the ACT accelerator aims to deliver 2 billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021, as well as 245 million courses of treatment and 500 million test kits by mid-2021. The vaccine pillar of this platform is managed by the COVAX Facility, jointly led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The Facility aims to enroll and provide advance market guarantee for at least 10-15 vaccines that use different technologies. Supported by this Facility and advance investments by other governments, more than 200 vaccine candidates are under development. Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Gamaleya have shared the first efficacy results of their Phase-three clinical trials and reported to have reached a promising level of efficacy and safety. All are seeking for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from national regulatory authorities and global institutions such as WHO, with a likelihood of approval before the end of the year. WHO is reviewing the available data from these developers. Even though several manufacturing, logistics, and distribution related issues are yet to be solved, the news has been received with optimism. However, even after the emergency authorization, clinical trials will continue to collect additional data required for eventual regulatory approval. Based on the information available through press releases, the characteristics and future prospects of the vaccine candidates are summarized in Table 1.