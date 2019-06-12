12 Jun 2019

White Helmets and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Government of Argentina
Published on 12 Jun 2019

Buenos Aires, 12 June 2019.

Today, at the San Martin Palace of the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, the President of the White Helmets Commission, Ambassador Alejandro Daneri, and the Deputy Director for Central Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Latin America and the Caribbean and Ukraine of the Operations and Advocacy Division of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Ms. Lynn Hastings, signed a Memorandum of Understanding that formalized and deepened the already excellent relationship between both institutions.

The agreement envisages joint efforts to strengthen initiatives for assistance in emergency situations or humanitarian crises, to promote disaster risk management and to reduce vulnerabilities that affect communities. It also emphasizes collaboration and coordination in formulating and implementing programs or projects for disaster risk management, which consider climate change adaptation and prioritize vulnerable groups.

This Memorandum of Understanding has been signed in the framework of the IX Meeting of the International Mechanisms for Humanitarian Assistance (MIAH), which is currently taking place in Buenos Aires. The MIAH is a unique international forum that brings together governments, sub-regional institutions, international organizations and United Nations agencies to discuss and propose initiatives and agreements that improve humanitarian action in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

The signing of the agreement coincides with the 25th anniversary since the creation of the White Helmets.

