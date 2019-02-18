18 Feb 2019

While Down by Half in 2018, Number of ‘Blue Helmet’ Deaths Caused by Malicious Acts Still Unacceptably High, Secretary-General Tells Action for Peacekeeping Meeting

from UN Secretary-General
Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the high-level meeting on Action for Peacekeeping, in Berlin today:

I am delighted to see our peacekeeping leadership come together to take forward the Action for Peacekeeping [A4P] initiative. A4P is our core agenda for peacekeeping, endorsed by over 150 countries and organizations.

Our surge in diplomacy for peace is producing results. The peace agreements in South Sudan and the Central African Republic are examples of partnership and persistence.

But, of course, we must do far more. We must continue to invest in training and equipment, in performance and effectiveness, and in the deployment and participation of women. The action plan for the safety and security of our peacekeepers demonstrates the seriousness of our commitment.

In 2018, the number of fatalities due to malicious acts was cut in half. But it remains unacceptably high. I honour the service and sacrifice of our peacekeepers and pay tribute to those fallen in the cause of peace.

Looking ahead, let us continue to advance political solutions, strengthen partnerships and enable peacekeeping to realize its full potential.

I wish you fruitful discussions on this flagship effort.

