“Wherever We Go, Someone Does Us Harm” - Violence against refugee and migrant children arriving in Europe through the Balkans (September 2022)

Children, including thousands of unaccompanied and separated children, make up about one-third of all refugees and migrants arriving in Europe. A significant percentage of these children come through the Balkans route, travelling through countries including Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. These are seen as transit countries by refugees and migrants, as they try to continue their way towards Western Europe.

In 2015 alone, about half a million refugees and other migrants, mainly from South, Central and Western Asia, crossed the countries on the Balkans route. Since 2016, however, the policies and practices of the European Union and national governments in Balkan countries have sought to deter refugee and migrant arrivals in Europe.

These policies have reduced – but not stopped – the arrival of refugees, and have dramatically increased their vulnerability and exposure to violence.

In this report, Save the Children and the Center for Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Sarajevo present in-depth research into the level and types of violence that children experience while attempting to reach Western Europe via the Balkans route, the circumstances of that violence, and the policies and practices that exist to support children. They also make recommendations for governments, NGOs and other stakeholders, to strengthen the protection and support available to these children.

The research was conducted in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, key transit countries on the threshold of the European Union and on the way to Western Europe.

It is based on in-depth interviews with 48 children aged between 13 and 19 years old, including 30 unaccompanied boys, and 8 boys and 10 girls travelling with their families or close relatives. Interviews were carried out by field researchers, supported by interpreters and cultural mediators, according to an ethical protocol that ensured children’s voices were heard in a safe and respectful way.

This report also draws on focus group discussions with 27 professionals in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, mostly field workers who had extensive experience working with refugee and migrant children, and an extensive literature review. The findings of this research were analyzed thematically and interpreted within several keys: using ecological systems theory, an approach based on the rights of the child, and on trauma and resilience-based knowledge.

Every child who participated in this research recounted being subjected to physical, psychological, sexual or other types of violence, directly or indirectly. This violence occurred in their country of origin, during their journey, when crossing borders, in reception, asylum and detention centres, in squats, in the street and in the workplace.